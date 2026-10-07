Phio Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Global Markets Virtual Forum October 8, 2026

Phio Pharmaceuticals CEO Robert Bitterman will present the Company's INTASYL® siRNA therapeutic platform at the Global Markets Virtual Forum on October 8.

Phio invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

- Robert Bitterman, President and CEO of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics based on its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene-silencing platform, announced that Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present Phio's INTASYLsiRNA therapeutic platform, its differentiated delivery approach, and the Company's strategic direction at The Global Markets Virtual Forum hosted by (VIC) on October 8th, 2026.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:“The Global Markets Virtual Forum offers a unique forum to highlight Phio's differentiated siRNA therapeutic platform, which is designed to enhance immune-cell function in solid tumors and has demonstrated a strong safety profile,” said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Presentation Details:DATE: October 8th, 2026TIME: 12:40 PM (EDT)LINK: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO)Availability for 1×1 Meetings: Robert Bitterman will be available for 1×1 meetings and can be scheduled with the link below:DATEand TIMEThursday, October 8, 2026, 11:45 AM-2:15 PM (EDT)Friday, October 9, 2026,Noon – 4:30 PM (EDT)Monday, October 12, 2026, 9 AM -1 PM (EDT)LINK for 1×1 meetings: Event DetailsThis will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.Learn more about the event atAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website, .Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“intends,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“indicates,”“plans,”“expects,”“suggests,”“may,”“would,”“should,”“potential,”“designed to,”“will,”“ongoing,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“could” and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, the possibility that our INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology will make the body's immune cells more effective in killing cancer cells, the potential for PH-762 to present a viable non-surgical alternative for skin cancer, our plans and expectations regarding FDA submissions and related interactions, including our intention to meet with the FDA to discuss potential next steps in the clinical trial design and development of PH-762, our belief that submission of our comprehensive briefing package to the FDA will support the next stage of clinical development of PH-762 and is an important step toward unlocking the PH-762 clinical potential in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, our belief that we will work with the FDA as we pursue the next phase of development of PH-762, our belief that activities supporting the next phase of clinical development of PH-762 are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027, and statements regarding our clinical strategy, development plans and timelines and other future events.These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of future FDA interactions on the development of our product candidates; our ability to work with the FDA; the development of our product candidates, results from our nonclinical, preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption“Risk Factors” and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:...Corporate AffairsVirtual Investor ConferencesGreg YoungVP Corporate ServicesOTC Markets Group(212) 652-5958...Media Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

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Phio Pharmaceuticals CEO to Present at Global Markets Virtual Forum Oct. 8 at 12:40 PM EDT

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Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present at The Global Markets Virtual Forum October 8, 2026 News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. October 07, 2026, 12:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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