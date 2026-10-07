Tidio Ranks No. 1 In G2's AI CX Agent Evaluations

Tidio ranked No. 1 in G2's AI CX Agent Evaluations

Lyro achieves the highest policy compliance score among nine evaluated agents and ties for the highest overall score in simulated customer support tasks.

- Szymon Piechaczek, Senior ML Product Engineer at TidioSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tidio announced that its AI customer service agent, Lyro, ranks first in the default“All Metrics” view of G2's AI CX Agent Evaluations as of October 7, 2026. Among the nine agents evaluated, Lyro recorded the highest policy compliance score. That score is a key measure for businesses that rely on AI to handle requests such as refunds and subscription changes within company rules.Lyro passed 40 of 46 tasks, earning 200 points and tying for the highest overall score. It achieved 92% policy compliance and 87% accuracy. Its policy compliance score was 15 percentage points above the average displayed by G2, while accuracy was seven percentage points above the displayed average. Overall points reflect passed tasks, while compliance and accuracy are reported separately.“We focus on making it easier for customers to build and maintain the knowledge Lyro needs to handle support requests reliably. We also continuously test its performance across hundreds of scenarios, using our own LLM judge to identify weaknesses and guide improvements,” said Szymon Piechaczek, Senior ML Product Engineer at Tidio.The evaluation measures how agents perform in controlled support scenarios, independently of buyer reviews. G2 tests each product on the same 46 buyer-informed tasks inside a simulated company with customer and order data, a written support policy, and 38 working business tools. An AI judge assesses accuracy and policy compliance, while automated checks verify whether required actions actually happened in the underlying systems.When G2 invited Tidio to put Lyro to the test, the team welcomed the opportunity to see how it would handle demanding support scenarios. Tidio opened test projects and worked closely with G2 to explore action limits and understand where multi-step workflows broke down. The hands-on process gave Tidio's team concrete insights into how Lyro could improve.“Our work doesn't stop at deployment. We help customers understand recurring issues through conversation monitoring and automated analysis of customer satisfaction scores. Working closely with them allows us to turn those insights into product improvements, while our engineers monitor Lyro's technical performance to identify where it needs to improve,” said Kuba Wyszomierski, Senior ML Analyst at Tidio.For businesses, following policy matters as much as taking action. An agent handling a refund needs to understand both how to process it and whether the customer is eligible. Lyro's compliance score reflects how consistently it followed the written support policy across G2's test scenarios.“We're investing in Lyro across the customer journey, with proactive shopping assistance to help ecommerce businesses generate revenue, new channels such as voice and SMS, and deeper Shopify integration. Making Lyro easier to set up is just as important, and conversational setup within the Tidio dashboard is another key area of investment for us,” said Sebastian Wilk, Senior Product Manager at Tidio.The ranking reflects the agents evaluated to date, with additional products still under evaluation. G2 plans to refresh results several times a year, or sooner following material product changes.Explore the full results and methodology on: .For media inquiries, visitAbout TidioTidio is a customer service platform that brings AI and people together so businesses can scale support without losing the human touch. Used by over 300,000 businesses worldwide, Tidio combines a helpdesk, live chat, and AI-powered customer service. Learn more atAbout LyroLyro is Tidio's AI customer service agent. It answers questions, takes action on customer requests, and hands conversations over to human teams when needed. Lyro achieved a 72% resolution rate in the first half of 2026, based on testing conducted by Tidio customers. Learn more at

Roberta Raczyńska

Tidio

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Tidio Ranks No. 1 in G2's AI CX Agent Evaluations News Provided By Tidio Poland sp. z o.o. October 07, 2026, 12:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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