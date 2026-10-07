HSI Launches Workforce Competency Management To Help Organizations Build Qualified, Compliant, & High-Performing Teams

New solution provides real-time visibility into workforce readiness by connecting skills, certifications, qualifications, and training in one platform.

- Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSIFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HSI, a leading provider of fully configurable AI-powered safety, compliance, and workforce development software solutions, today announced the launch of Workforce Competency Management, a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations move beyond training completion and gain a complete understanding of workforce competency and operational readiness.As organizations face increasing regulatory requirements, workforce shortages, and growing operational complexity, many continue to rely on disconnected spreadsheets and manual processes to track employee qualifications and skills. HSI's Workforce Competency Management solution transforms this approach by providing a centralized, real-time view of employee competencies, certifications, qualifications, assessments, and workforce readiness across the enterprise.Integrated within the HSI Platform, the solution enables organizations to connect learning, workforce qualifications, and competency data into a single source of truth-helping leaders identify competency gaps, ensure compliance, and confidently deploy qualified personnel where they are needed most, at sites across multiple regions.Connecting workforce competency and training data with EHS data also creates a stronger foundation for proactive and predictive safety, helping organizations identify potential workforce risk before it contributes to an incident."Today's organizations need far more than visibility into completed training-they need confidence that every employee has the knowledge, skills, and qualifications required to perform safely and effectively," said Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI. "Siemens Energy Ireland deployed our solution to manage their more than 1,500 contractors across their sites, to help streamline their operations and reduce administrative burden. By helping them ensure contractors are trained before they arrive on site, Siemens Energy has been able to achieve over 500,000 working hours without any lost time to an incident."Moving Beyond Training ManagementTraditional learning management systems focus primarily on course completion. HSI's Workforce Competency Management solution extends that capability by creating a comprehensive competency framework that measures employee readiness against role-specific requirements, certifications, practical assessments, and demonstrated skills.Organizations can standardize competency requirements across business units, automate skills matrix management, monitor certification expirations, and gain real-time insight into workforce capability at the employee, team, site, or enterprise level.Designed for Operational ExcellenceHSI's Workforce Competency Management solution is purpose-built for organizations operating in highly regulated and safety-critical industries, including manufacturing, energy, utilities, construction, transportation, mining, and logistics.Key capabilities include:.Automated competency tracking tied directly to training completion.Dynamic skills matrices and real-time skills tracking.Competency scoring and workforce readiness dashboards.Certification, license, and qualification management.Contractor qualification management.Expiration alerts and proactive compliance notifications.Native integration with HSI LMS"Workforce competency has become a strategic business priority," added Arcilla. "Organizations are under constant pressure to maintain compliance while improving productivity and preparing the next generation of skilled workers. This solution helps our customers accomplish all three by providing unprecedented visibility into workforce capability and readiness."Strengthening the HSI Platform: Connecting EHS, Training, Workforce Competency and AIThe introduction of Workforce Competency Management further expands HSI's unified EHS software platform, bringing together EHS, learning, compliance, operational risk, and workforce development into a single connected ecosystem. By integrating competency management with training, incident management, audits, inspections, and compliance workflows, organizations gain a more complete understanding of operational risk and workforce performance.AvailabilityHSI's Workforce Competency Management solution is available today for existing and new HSI customers. Organizations interested in learning more or scheduling a demonstration can contact HSI here:About HSIHSI is a global leader in AI-powered software solutions for EHSQ professionals. The HSI platform integrates EHS, compliance, workforce competency and operational risk software solutions with the largest safety training library available in one fully integrated and configurable platform. The platform delivers AI-powered innovation and insights for safety and training professionals. Recognized as a Verdantix Green Quadrant Software Leader and G2 Leader, HSI delivers market-leading software solutions for our customers. Learn more at

Amy Harris

HSI

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HSI Launches Workforce Competency Management to Help Organizations Build Qualified, Compliant, & High-Performing Teams News Provided By HSI October 07, 2026, 12:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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