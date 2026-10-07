Mentavi Health Names Shelly Hustafa Vice President Of Operations & Revenue Integrity

Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care across most U.S. states. Its Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD, validated in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, supports assessment of anxiety, depression, and related conditions.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key Takeaways- Shelly Hustafa has joined Mentavi Health in a newly created role focused on the operational and revenue integrity of the systems behind the company's care delivery and diagnostic tools.- Hustafa brings nearly 20 years of experience in health care operations, revenue cycle management and regulatory compliance, most recently in behavioral health.- Her appointment strengthens the documentation, data governance and compliance standards that health systems, universities and other partners evaluate before adopting Mentavi's services.The StoryMentavi Health, an evidence-based telehealth company specializing in mental health care, has named Shelly Hustafa Vice President of Operations and Revenue Integrity. This role was created to oversee the operational and revenue integrity of the systems that drive the company's mission to make evidence-based mental health care more affordable and accessible.In the role, Hustafa will own the systems that determine how efficiently the company runs as it grows: coding and documentation standards, payor relations, data governance, revenue integrity planning, and the operational processes that carry a patient from evaluation through care. Those systems shape the cost of care, how quickly they move from one step to the next, and how readily partners can adopt Mentavi's care pathways and diagnostic tools.With nearly two decades in health care operations and revenue cycle leadership, Hustafa joins from a large mental health organization, where she served as Director of Operations and led health information management and revenue cycle teams through an organization-wide electronic health record conversion. Earlier in her career, as manager of Health Information Management and Operations, she raised facility coding accuracy from 60% to 98%, building on coding, compliance and privacy roles by partnering with both front end staff and clinicians."Good decisions come from good data, and revenue integrity is a discipline, not a department. As Mentavi grows into new services and partnerships, this is the work that keeps care affordable and accessible for the patients who need it," said Hustafa.Hustafa joins as Mentavi Health widens both its consumer services and work with institutional partners.“As Vice President of Operations and Revenue Integrity, Hustafa will bring her blend of revenue cycle expertise, data fluency and regulatory discipline to Mentavi Health's expanding operations,” added Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health.“Her work will focus on helping the organization deliver accurate, accessible care pathways supported by sustainable systems and practices, and complements existing compliance efforts, such as oversight from Mentavi Health's AI Ethics and Governance Committee.”Hustafa holds an MBA from Western Michigan University and degrees from Ferris State University, along with credentials as a Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA), Certified in Healthcare Privacy and Security (CHPS) and Certified Coding Specialist (CCS).She lives in Michigan with her husband and completed her first ultramarathon in April of 2026.Q&A for ContextWhat will Hustafa focus on in her first year?Documentation and coding accuracy is an early priority. In a model where patients pay directly for services and can request an itemized statement for potential out-of-network reimbursement, the accuracy and clarity of that documentation matters to the people using it. Reducing payor denials was central to Hustafa's previous work in other health care organizations and the same discipline applies here, where the patient is often the one waiting on the decision.Data governance and reporting are top priorities for Hustafa as well. Mentavi Health's clinical services are available to adults (18+) in most U.S. states, with availability varying by service, state and clinician capacity. Consistent reporting across that footprint gives clinical, revenue integrity and partner stakeholders a shared view of where demand is building.How will this new role strengthen Mentavi Health's existing operations?Mentavi Health has grown from an ADHD-focused consumer service into a company offering clinician-reviewed mental health diagnostic evaluations, medical treatment, and therapy. Every Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation is reviewed by a doctorate-level clinical psychologist licensed in the patient's state, and completion of that evaluation is required before medical treatment and therapy. That structure is clinically deliberate, and it carries operational weight across credentialing, documentation and multi-state regulatory requirements.Hustafa has managed that kind of complexity before. In previous organizations, she has had oversight of more than $140 million in annual net revenue, worked on alternative revenue models and consolidated multiple disparate systems into a single electronic health record, creating a foundation for consistent reporting.Her work complements existing compliance efforts, including oversight from Mentavi Health's AI Ethics and Governance Committee.What happens next?As Vice President of Operations and Revenue Integrity, Hustafa will bring her blend of revenue cycle expertise, data fluency and regulatory discipline to Mentavi Health's expanding operations. Her work will focus on helping the organization deliver accurate, accessible care pathways supported by sustainable systems and practices.That work runs alongside Mentavi's growing partner channel, where health systems, primary care practices, employers and higher education institutions evaluate documentation standards, data governance and regulatory compliance before adopting an outside care pathway or diagnostic tool.About Mentavi HealthFounded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as part of Michigan Celebrates Small Business's 2022“50 Companies to Watch” cohort, Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care in most U.S. states, for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults against an in-person clinical interview, with results published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.

Danielle Fox

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Mentavi Health Names Shelly Hustafa Vice President of Operations & Revenue Integrity News Provided By Mentavi Health October 07, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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