Shire Lane Guest House At Shire Lane Estate Now Booking Overnight Stays At St. Charles' Newest Event Destination

Shire Lane Estate blends the charm of New Town with the privacy of a country estate. The expansive home is the centerpiece of a multi-use commercial campus focused on weddings, events, retreats, and community programming.

Shire Lane Guest House is a one-of-a-kind retreat nestled within Shire Lane Estate in New Town at St. Charles.

Shire Lane Guest House is a spacious 2,780-square-foot farmhouse. The home features 4 bedrooms plus bonus loft with two queen beds, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with large island seating, multiple dining areas, and comfortable living spaces.

Shire Lane Guest House is surrounded by private gardens, winding walkways, patios, and mature landscaping. Enjoy a peaceful estate setting just steps from New Town's lakes, parks, restaurants, and amenities.

Choose one of 4 luxurious bedroom options at Shire Lane Guest House, or settle into a unique loft-style bonus bedroom with two additional beds and estate views.

Expansive 4-bedroom guesthouse with bonus loft offers private estate accommodations for wedding guests, family gatherings, and retreats

- Trish Dinkins, Shire Lane Estate Owner & OperatorST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shire Lane Estate, the newly rebranded eight-acre upscale event campus in New Town at St. Charles, has opened its house - Shire Lane Guest House - for overnight bookings. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath farmhouse with bonus loft, now listed on Airbnb and NTx Connect, gives guests a rare opportunity to stay directly on the grounds of the historic estate, surrounded by private gardens, mature landscaping, and winding walkways. Adding to the experience, Shire Lane Guest House is just steps away from New Town's lakes, parks, and restaurants.Located at 3516 Shire Lane in St. Charles, MO, Shire Lane Guest House has four bedrooms and an additional loft-style bonus room with two queen beds and estate views. The one-of-a-kind retreat in the heart of New Town features a fully equipped kitchen with large island seating, multiple dining and living areas, self-check-in, and a three-car garage with additional on-site parking.The launch marks the next phase in Shire Lane Estate's transformation from a 100-year-old farm property into a year-round destination for weddings and wedding parties. The lush property is also perfect for family gatherings, corporate retreats, and memorable weekend escapes.“Opening Shire Lane Guest House to overnight visitors is an evolution of this beautiful property that we're thrilled to share,” said Trish Dinkins, Owner and Operator of Shire Lane Estate.“Having lived in this community for 19 years, I've driven past this farmhouse thousands of times, and now we get to invite people to actually stay here and wake up on the grounds, walk the gardens, and be part of the estate's story.”“Listing Shire Lane Guest House on NTxConnect allows us to extend the estate's hospitality beyond single-day events,” said Brett O'Daniell, Director of Operations at Shire Lane Estate.“It's a natural complement to what we're already building here. Wedding parties can stay on-site, families can extend a weekend visit, and guests get a true sense of the estate rather than just passing through for a function.”Key highlights of the new listing include:- 2,780 square foot residence with four bedrooms: 1 king, 2 queens, 1 with bunk bed, and a loft-style bonus room with two queen beds and estate views.- Private estate setting – surrounded by gardens and winding walkways within Shire Lane Estate's eight acres- Self-check-in and ample parking – three-car garage plus additional on-site parking for larger groups- Steps from New Town amenities – walkable access to lakes, parks, canals, and restaurantsCouples booking Shire Lane Estate for a wedding can now reserve Shire Lane Guest House as an on-site getting-ready suite or rehearsal dinner lodging for the bridal party. Shire Lane Guest House is also a highly desirable on-site lodging option for retreats and multi-day celebrations, in keeping with the residential character of the surrounding New Town community. Reservations will be supported by NTx Connect, Commons Group's hyper-local media and marketing platform. To book a private tour, visit contact.For more information or to book a stay, visit NTx Connect or .###About Shire Lane EstateShire Lane Estate is an eight-acre luxury event campus in New Town at St. Charles, Missouri, featuring a 100-year-old historic barn, residential estate, and adaptable event and hospitality grounds. Formerly GlenMark Farms, the property was acquired by Commons Group in 2026 and rebranded, and is now repositioned as a year-round destination for weddings, corporate retreats, and multi-day gatherings.About Commons GroupCommons Group is a St. Charles-based real estate and community development company founded by Paul Dinkins. The organization operates an integrated portfolio of coworking, event, fitness, and media platforms designed to connect residents and organizations to opportunities that strengthen local economic and social infrastructure.

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Shire Lane Guest House at Shire Lane Estate Now Booking Overnight Stays at St. Charles' Newest Event Destination News Provided By 1905 New Media October 07, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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