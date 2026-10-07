Influential Women Acknowledges Kiyah Stewart: Elevating Sports Marketing Via Strategy, Storytelling And Audience Growth

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Sports Business Executive and Digital Marketing Strategist Connects Brands, Athletes and Fans Through Meaningful PartnershipsManassas, Virginia – Kiyah Stewart is a sports business executive and digital marketing strategist specializing in brand development, strategic partnerships, audience growth, sports media, and fan engagement. As Director of Marketing, Partnerships & Audience Growth for The Huddle with Mo & Lo, she oversees digital marketing strategy, sponsorship activation, social media growth, content development, and partnership initiatives designed to increase brand visibility and audience engagement. Through her work, she collaborates closely with executives, athletes, entrepreneurs, and corporate partners to develop meaningful campaigns that connect audiences with impactful stories.Kiyah's career reflects a combination of business education, athletic experience, communications expertise, and a strong commitment to creating opportunities within the sports industry. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management with a focus in Sports Marketing from Shenandoah University before completing a Master's Degree in Digital Marketing. Her academic journey provided a strong foundation for the work she would later pursue across sports marketing, communications, audience development, and brand strategy.Throughout her academic career, Kiyah distinguished herself through leadership, athletics, and service. She earned recognition as an Academic All-ODAC student-athlete and was involved in multiple campus organizations, serving as President of several organizations during her time at Shenandoah University. She also earned distinctions including Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society and Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society. Her professional and academic affiliations include the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, Sports Business Association, Women's Association of Professionals, Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society, and Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society.Today, Kiyah applies that combination of education and experience to her leadership role with The Huddle with Mo & Lo. Her responsibilities encompass a broad range of marketing and partnership functions, from developing digital strategies and content to supporting sponsorship activation and social media growth. Her work is centered on increasing visibility while creating meaningful connections between brands, athletes, organizations, and audiences.Her professional experience also extends into major sporting events and sports communications. Kiyah contributed to operations at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and the 2025 NCAA Men's Final Four, supporting guest relations, media coordination, and event execution. These experiences provided opportunities to work within high-profile sporting environments while contributing to the operational and communications efforts necessary to support major events.Kiyah also served as Director of Communications for the Virginia Valley Vipers, where she managed media communications, promoted the organization, and supported game-day operations. Her experience in communications and event operations has complemented her marketing expertise, allowing her to understand the sports industry from multiple perspectives.Her relationship with athletics extends beyond her professional work. After completing her collegiate basketball career at Shenandoah University, Kiyah competed as a semi-professional basketball player for the Virginia Vitesse. Her experience as an athlete gives her a direct understanding of the people and communities she serves through her work in sports business. It also enables her to bridge the gap between athletes, organizations, fans, and brands.Kiyah's career has additionally included experience in youth development, coaching, collegiate athletics, sports communications, admissions operations, and digital content creation. Across these different areas, she has developed an approach to marketing grounded in authenticity, data-driven strategy, compelling storytelling, and genuine relationships.Her understanding of resilience was shaped long before she entered the professional sports industry. Kiyah attributes much of her success to her family and the values they instilled in her. Her parents taught her that resilience, discipline, and consistency matter far more than talent alone. Her stepfather served in the military for more than 30 years, navigating the challenges of deployment while remaining committed to their family. Her mother has dedicated her career to public service with the federal government, while her father has spent years investing in young people through after-school programs in Fairfax County.Watching the sacrifices and commitment of her family inspired Kiyah to become a college graduate and pursue opportunities that once felt out of reach. Their example reinforced her belief that success is earned through perseverance, humility, and continuing to show up when circumstances become difficult.Kiyah experienced those lessons personally as a student-athlete. Multiple knee surgeries tested her physically, mentally, and emotionally, creating periods when her future in basketball was uncertain. Those experiences taught her resilience, patience, and the importance of finding purpose beyond adversity. Rather than allowing setbacks to define her path, she learned to view them as opportunities to grow stronger, adapt, and continue moving forward with determination.That mindset also informs Kiyah's approach to professional development. She believes relationships can open doors in the sports industry, but work ethic, character, and consistency are what keep those doors open. Her advice to professionals entering the field is to show up prepared, be willing to complete the work that others may overlook, and never believe that any task is beneath them. Every opportunity, regardless of its size, can provide a chance to demonstrate value.Kiyah also emphasizes the importance of being proactive. Instead of waiting for opportunities to appear, she encourages professionals to build genuine relationships, remain curious, continue learning, and consistently look for ways to contribute. In a fast-paced industry like sports, she believes dependability, adaptability, and a willingness to go the extra mile can make a lasting difference.For young women entering the sports industry, Kiyah's message centers on confidence, preparation, and excellence. She encourages women not to give up simply because they are entering a traditionally male-dominated field. Her approach is to focus on the competition, develop relatable narratives, perform at the highest level, and pay attention to the small details that can ultimately create significant results.Kiyah encourages young professionals to seek excellence rather than participation and to become exceptional at their craft. Mastering the details, developing genuine relationships, telling authentic stories, and continuing to learn are all important parts of building a career. She believes preparation, confidence, and work ethic can speak louder than stereotypes and encourages women to recognize that they have earned their place at the table.Looking toward the future of sports, Kiyah sees an industry evolving rapidly through digital media, artificial intelligence, athlete branding, and fan engagement. While the industry remains male-dominated, she views the changing landscape as an opportunity for women who are prepared to lead with confidence and expertise. For her, one of the most significant opportunities lies in creating authentic connections between brands, athletes, and fans through meaningful storytelling.Organizations increasingly need leaders who understand both analytics and human connection, and Kiyah sees that combination as an important part of the future of sports marketing. Her own work reflects that intersection, combining digital strategy and audience growth with storytelling and relationship-building.At the center of Kiyah's professional and personal life are values including integrity, faith, family, loyalty, resilience, communication, and continuous growth. She also values good health, honesty, accountability, teamwork, respect, and having fun. She believes success means little if it is not shared with the people who helped make it possible.Through her work in sports marketing, partnerships, communications, and audience growth, Kiyah continues to focus on elevating people, developing impactful brands, and creating opportunities that strengthen the future of sports. Her experiences as an athlete, marketer, communicator, and leader have shaped a career defined by resilience, preparation, authentic relationships, and a commitment to continuous growth.Learn More about Kiyah Stewart:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Acknowledges Kiyah Stewart: Elevating Sports Marketing Via Strategy, Storytelling And Audience Growth News Provided By Influential Women October 07, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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