Twinsai Launches Screenpass: 1St AI Call Screener Responder For AI Dialers - As 28% Of Calls To Mobiles Hit AI Screeners

TwinsAI ScreenPass - AI Call Screener Responder

TwinsAI's September call data shows AI screeners answered more than 1 in 4 mobile sales calls. When ScreenPass responds 12% of those calls reach a live person.

- Daniel Lizio-Katzen, co-founder and ceo of TwinsAINEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TwinsAI, the AI parallel dialer built for B2B sales teams, today launched TwinsAI ScreenPass, the first AI call screener responder built into a parallel dialer. When an outbound call is picked up by an AI call screener instead of a person, ScreenPass responds to the screener on the rep's behalf and handles the call until it becomes a live conversation, so reps never have to stop dialing to deal with a screener bot.AI call screening is now built into iPhone and Android phones, and it has changed the math of outbound sales. In an analysis of millions of calls placed through TwinsAI, 28% of calls in September to mobile numbers were answered by an AI call screener rather than a person. For most sales teams, that is where those calls end.However, when TwinsAI's proprietary ScreenPass AI responded, 12% of screened calls were passed through to a live person, which works out to more than 3 additional live conversations for every 100 mobile numbers dialed.The problem is sharpest for teams using a parallel dialer. With several lines ringing at once, a rep can't stop to explain themselves to a screener on one line while a prospect picks up on another. ScreenPass handles the AI call screener so the salesperson stays connected to the conversations that matter."Apple and Google gave everyone an AI assistant to answer calls from unknown numbers, which means more than a quarter of mobile sales calls now start as a conversation between a rep and a robot," said Daniel Lizio-Katzen, co-founder and ceo of TwinsAI. "A rep with three lines ringing doesn't have time to stop dialing and wait to see if a prospect might answer, so we gave them an AI of their own. It turns out the best way to get past a polite robot is to use a polite robot."Early customers are already seeing the difference. "A lot of our outreach goes to mobile numbers, and more and more of those calls were landing in a screener and going nowhere," said Lazhar Berkat, founder and CEO of Mover Lead. "Since we turned on ScreenPass, our connection rate is up 12%, and our reps didn't have to change a thing about how they work."ScreenPass runs inside TwinsAI's AI parallel dialer and is available today to TwinsAI customers. It works alongside TwinsAI's native integrations with: Apollo, Attio, Close, HighLevel, HubSpot, Outreach, Salesforce, SmartMoving, Zoho and many other systems; so screened calls and the live conversations ScreenPass produces are logged back to the CRM automatically.Sales teams can see how ScreenPass works and schedule a demo at .ABOUNT TWINSAITwinsAI is the first AI integrated sales environment (ISE), helping B2B revenue teams close more deals, faster. The TwinsAI ISE combines an AI parallel dialer, a botless AI notetaker and AI revenue agents, including inbound voice agents, in a single system. Every call and meeting becomes context that coaches reps in real time and makes each agent smarter, so the whole platform improves with every conversation. Founded in 2024 and based in New York City, TwinsAI helps customers generate 26% more pipeline velocity per rep and integrates natively with dozens of CRMs and data platforms. Learn more at twinsai.Media contact: Daniel Lizio-Katzen,...###

Daniel Lizio-Katzen

TwinsAI, Inc.

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TwinsAI ScreenPass - the Only AI Call Screener Responder for AI Parallel Dialers

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TwinsAI Launches ScreenPass: 1st AI Call Screener Responder for AI Dialers - as 28% of Calls to Mobiles Hit AI Screeners News Provided By TwinsAI, Inc. October 07, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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