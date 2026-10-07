Prasoon Joshi Calls PM Modi, A A Karmayogi As He Completes 25 Years Of Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi has extended his warm wishes to PM Modi on his 25 years of public service. The senior lyricist called PM Modi, a Karmayogi.

Prasoon Joshi, who currently serves as the Prasar Bharati Chairman exclusively spoke with IANS, and said,“In my view, he is a Karmayogi and works tirelessly, setting an example before the country that action brings results, and change and transformation come through action. He is a source of inspiration for everyone”.

He further mentioned,“The changes are visible to everyone, but one change that is not visible is the change in the confidence of our country, which you can only see in people's eyes. I am happy and congratulate him on completing 25 years”.

PM Modi has completed 25 years as the head of a government, beginning with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014. His tenure in Gujarat was marked by an emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, industrial development and governance, while his national leadership has focused on economic reforms, welfare delivery, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, foreign policy and India's global standing.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, major initiatives and decisions have included the implementation of GST, expansion of digital payments and direct-benefit transfers, large-scale infrastructure development, and programmes targeting housing, sanitation, electricity, healthcare and financial inclusion. Earlier this year, Modi became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's previous record.

The PM also discussed ideas and strategies with the world leaders at the recently held 18th BRICS Summit 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam.