Will Not Support INDIA Bloc's Odisha Bandh: BJD

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 (IANS) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday said it will not support the Odisha bandh called by the Congress-led INDIA bloc for October 8, clarifying its stand on the statewide shutdown.

Political parties under the INDIA bloc had earlier announced an Odisha Bandh on Thursday over demands including the repeal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over textbook errors, and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Speaking to media persons, Opposition Chief Whip in the Assembly and senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik said that when Naveen Patnaik noticed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had committed irregularities in the SIR process and EVMs, he said action should be taken against Gyanesh Kumar for misleading the voters and youth of India and mismanaging the voter list.

Mallik further clarified that neither the regional party nor its MPs, who joined the march organised by political parties under the INDIA bloc in New Delhi on Tuesday over alleged deletions from the voter rolls and the 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) process, had joined any political group, and that the party still adhered to its equidistance policy.

She said that, as the rally was organised against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, the BJD MPs joined the march.

The senior BJD leader said the party would fight against any decision that goes against the interests of Odisha and its people.

On the confusion over the party's stand on the shutdown call by the INDIA bloc, Mallik clarified that the party is not part of any particular bloc and will not support any programme by any group.

She also clarified that the INDIA bloc had not held any discussions with the BJD.

It is worth noting that earlier in the day, while interacting with reporters, Mallik had expressed the BJD's support for the Odisha Bandh call given by the INDIA bloc for October 8.

However, within a few hours, she retracted her earlier statement and clarified the party's stand before the media.