Bihar: Mahagathbandhan Holds Aakrosh Marches Over SIR, Seeks CEC Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) The Mahagathbandhan on Wednesday took its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to the streets, with 'Aakrosh Marches' organised at block headquarters across Bihar.

In Patna, a large number of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers gathered outside the party office and raised slogans against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters carried effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters later moved towards the Income Tax roundabout, where the effigies were set on fire.

The demonstration was aimed at registering the Opposition's protest against the SIR exercise and what the Mahagathbandhan alleges are irregularities in the electoral rolls.

The Mahagathbandhan has opposed the SIR exercise and raised concerns about the deletion and verification of names in electoral rolls.

The alliance has demanded greater transparency from the Election Commission and has called for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, announced the two-day agitation after a meeting of Mahagathbandhan leaders on Monday.

Under the announced programme, protests were scheduled at block headquarters on October 7, followed by demonstrations at district headquarters on October 8.

Yadav has accused the Election Commission of India and Gyanesh Kumar of acting against the interests of the Opposition.

The RJD and its allies have made these political allegations, but they have not been established as facts.

According to the Mahagathbandhan's announced programme, its leaders and workers will hold a march in Patna on October 8 from the Saptamurti area towards Lok Bhavan and submit a memorandum concerning the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Tejashwi Yadav has also raised questions over the transfer of Rs 10,000 to women's bank accounts ahead of the election and alleged that government resources were being used to influence voters.

The Opposition has said it raised these concerns before the Election Commission but was dissatisfied with the response.

The Mahagathbandhan has said the protests are intended to highlight its concerns over electoral roll revision, transparency and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The agitation will continue on October 8 with district-level demonstrations across Bihar, followed by the planned Patna march and submission of the memorandum to the Governor.