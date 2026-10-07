MP: Digvijaya Singh To Begin 930-Km Yatra From Ujjain To Ayodhya On Oct 20

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 7 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh will begin a nearly 930-km 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' from Ujjain to Ayodhya on October 20, carrying the Tricolour and a five-colour Dharma flag under the motto "Yato Dharmastato Jayah" (where there is dharma, there is victory).

Singh announced the yatra's plan and objectives at a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.

He said it would begin on October 20, Vijayadashami, from the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and culminate at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The yatra will pass through Shajapur, Sarangpur, Rajgarh, Chachauda, Aron, Ashoknagar, Chanderi and Orchha, then enter Uttar Pradesh and proceed through Orai, Kalpi, Kanpur Dehat, Lucknow Dehat and Barabanki to Ayodhya.

The journey will link Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Ramraja Sarkar Temple in Orchha and Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Explaining the significance of the yatra, Singh said the Dharma flag would represent the values he associates with Sanatan Dharma, while the Tricolour would reflect the country's unity.

Singh said Sanatan Dharma is not merely a mode of worship or a religious ritual.

He added that the core of Sanatan Dharma is truth, justice, good conduct, compassion, sacrifice and walking on the path of dharma.

He said the yatra would be peaceful and would not oppose any religion, sect or individual.

He said the purpose was to spread awareness of Sanatan Dharma values and raise issues about protecting devotees' faith and religious donations.

The yatra will also raise questions about the management of major Hindu religious institutions.

At Ujjain, Singh said he would raise issues related to the Mahakal Lok project, including the quality of statues and alleged irregularities in land-related matters.

At Orchha, he said questions would be raised about temple accounts, properties, jewellery and the utilisation of donations.

In Ayodhya, he said he would seek transparency in donations, offerings, land transactions and expenditure related to the Ram temple.

Singh said donations in the name of Ram should be used only for Ram's work, and wealth in the name of Mahakal should be used only for Mahakal's work.

He added that both the faith of the devotee and the devotee's donation should be protected and described this as "Sanatan Swabhiman".

Singh also announced a digital petition and missed-call campaign on "Chanda Chori" and "Vote Chori", along with demands for an independent probe into alleged irregularities and electoral reforms.

Singh said the yatra would retain its religious and social character and would use the Tricolour and Dharma flag throughout the journey.