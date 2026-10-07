Gujarat Police Arrest Man In Facebook Honey-Trap Extortion Case

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (IANS) A 39-year-old man was arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Ahmedabad Police after allegedly honey-trapping an older man through Facebook and extorting Rs 24 lakh from him in instalments by threatening to implicate him in false cases, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Alpesh Solanki, a resident of Thikvadi village in Botad district, was arrested with Rs 1 lakh in cash allegedly collected from the complainant during the latest extortion attempt.

According to police, the incident came to light on the night of October 5, when Anandnagar Police Station received a control-room message stating that a gang had allegedly blackmailed an older man and his son and taken Rs 1 lakh from them in a black bag.

Officials said a man wearing black trousers and a white checked shirt was reported to have fled from Pakwan Char Rasta with the money.

Following the information, senior officials directed the concerned officers to take immediate action.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) Shivam Verma ordered a special action plan and strict naka-bandi in the area to identify and apprehend those involved.

Teams from the LCB Zone-7, led by Police Sub-Inspector H.D. Vaghela, conducted intensive patrolling and vehicle checks along the SG Highway.

Based on specific information received, the police located a man matching the description in the control-room message hiding under the Karnavati Bridge with a black bag.

He was apprehended along with Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Police said questioning of Solanki revealed that he and his associates had allegedly contacted the complainant through Facebook and honey-trapped him.

The accused allegedly threatened to register false cases against him and, as part of a planned conspiracy, collected Rs 24 lakh from him in instalments.

Police further said the gang had allegedly demanded another Rs 7 lakh from the complainant during the latest episode.

Officials said the complainant became suspicious and contacted the police, following which Solanki was arrested with Rs 1 lakh.

Two other accused, Kishan alias Kanu Parmar, a resident of Morarinagar-1 on Targhada Road in Botad, and Lalo, a resident of Panadara village in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district, are yet to be arrested.

Police said efforts to trace them are underway.

The police seized two bundles of Rs 500 notes totalling Rs 1 lakh, a black bag and a mobile phone valued at Rs 5,000.

The total value of the seized property was put at Rs 1.05 lakh.

Police advised people to exercise caution before accepting friend requests from unknown persons on social media and while communicating with strangers online.

The police also appealed to anyone facing blackmail or an extortion demand of this nature to approach the nearest police station.