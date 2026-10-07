Indian Envoy Lauds Community Groups For Their Longstanding Contribution To Hong Kong

MENAFN - IANS) Hong Kong, Oct 7 (IANS) India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, interacted with representatives of the India Association Hong Kong and the Forum of Indian Professionals Hong Kong (FIPHK) at the Indian Consulate General in the city on Wednesday, lauding the organisations' sustained work for the community and wider contribution to Hong Kong.

“Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami met representatives of the India Association Hong Kong and the Forum of Indian Professionals Hong Kong (FIPHK) at the Consulate today. The discussions centred around community welfare, cultural activities, and ways to deepen engagement between India and Hong Kong. Ambassador appreciated the India Association's and FIPHK's longstanding role in serving the community and contributing to Hong Kong,” the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong posted on X.

Hong Kong has for more than 150 years been home to a large Indian community and its contribution to Hong Kong's emergence as a hub of global finance and trade is well known. Due to their long presence, Indians have been able to integrate themselves into the mainstream Hong Kong society.

The Indian community is equally proud of the dual heritage and their relations with both India and Hong Kong. Members of the Indian community established well-known institutions in Hong Kong such as the Hong Kong University, the Ruttonjee Hospital, and the famous Star Ferry, according to the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong.

Ambassador Doraiswami also visited the Happy Valley Hindu Temple, home to the Indian Soldiers' War Memorial, commemorating the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I.

During the visit, he met with community leaders to discuss the Indian community's longstanding presence, its rich contributions to trade, culture, and philanthropy, and ways to further strengthen bilateral exchanges.

Earlier in the day, as he began his official visit to Hong Kong, Doraiswami paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the India Club, recalling Gandhi's timeless message of peace, non-violence and harmony.

“Ambassador Doraiswami began his official visit to Hong Kong by paying floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the India Club, Hong Kong. The Ambassador recalled the Mahatma's enduring message of peace, non-violence and harmony,” the Indian mission posted on X.