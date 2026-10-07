'Is Democracy In India Being Undermined Like China, Russia And North Korea': Gehlot On FIR Against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday criticised the registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressing concern over what he described as the deteriorating state of democracy in the country.

Political tensions have intensified following recent developments in Delhi and the filing of an FIR against the two Congress leaders.

Reacting to the developments while speaking to the media in Jaipur, Gehlot launched a sharp attack on the Union government and questioned whether democracy in India would survive what he described as increasingly authoritarian actions.

He questioned whether India's democratic system was also being undermined in a manner comparable, in his view, to the political systems in countries such as China, Russia and North Korea.

Responding to questions from reporters, the former Chief Minister said such actions by the government and administration were not unexpected, remarking that "they can do anything".

He added that the registration of FIRs against senior Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with what he described as objectionable police conduct towards Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, indicated the direction in which the country was heading.

Gehlot said the issue should not be viewed merely as a matter concerning one political party or a handful of leaders.

According to the former Chief Minister, it is a matter of serious concern for citizens across the country, particularly young people and the future of the next generation.

Gehlot also spoke about the events surrounding a protest near Akashvani Bhavan involving Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

According to Gehlot, the protest was intended to convey a message to the Union government and the public after around 300 MPs sought to meet the Election Commission, but were allegedly unable to meet its officials.

The former Chief Minister asked why the Election Commission officials were unwilling to meet the opposition INDIA bloc MPs.

Drawing on his experience in Parliament, Gehlot said the Parliament Annexe is a highly secure location and noted that he had worked there for around two decades.

He added that had the three Election Commissioners met the INDIA bloc MPs there, it could have provided an opportunity to transparently address questions surrounding allegations of "vote theft" and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

Instead, he alleged, the opportunity was missed, the leaders were detained and FIRs were subsequently registered against them.

Gehlot expressed concern that democratic institutions in the country were gradually being weakened and warned that the situation was moving in a "dangerous direction".

He also questioned the reported absence of public statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the developments.

He said that with protests and demonstrations taking place at several locations across the country, the response and accountability of the country's top leadership should be clearly visible.

According to Gehlot, the lack of a visible response from the Prime Minister and Home Minister raises serious questions about the functioning of the present political system.