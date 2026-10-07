No Place For Anarchy In A Democracy: JD(U) On INDIA Bloc Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Janata Dal United JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said on Wednesday that there was no place for anarchy in a democracy. He added that if the Opposition truly wanted to meet Election Commission officials, then they should have followed due process.

Speaking to IANS, Rajeev Ranjan said, "There is no place for anarchy in a democracy. The Election Commission of India issued a press note stating that the formal procedure for MPs seeking a meeting was not followed by the Congress and the Opposition. The situation that arose thereafter is the responsibility of Delhi Police, which is why an FIR has been registered.”

“I feel that if you wanted to meet the Election Commission, then you should have followed the due process. A time should have been scheduled, and then they could have meet the CEC. You did not put in an official request. You did not express a desire, but instead you put allegations,” he said.

“ The chaos which arose in the aftermath was inevitable,” Rajeev Ranjan added.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on 25 years of public service, the JD(U) leader said that the latter was able to overcome some of the biggest challenges including Covid, global conflicts including Middle-East.

He said,“25 years ago, when PM Narendra Modi took the reins of Gujarat, the situation was difficult; the state was reeling under natural disasters and societal issues. Not only did he fulfil his duties as the Chief Minister, but he also carried the idea of the 'Gujarat Model' and a 'Vibrant Gujarat' which spread throughout the world.”

“When his journey as the Prime Minister of the country began, he faced multiple challenges throughout. The legacy he received from the previous government was filled with corruption and scams. The need of the hour at the time was to restore the faith of the people in the system,” he said.

“On one hand, he had to fulfil his political duties, and on the other, he had to work to find employment for the masses and look into the country's productivity. To enhance the lives of those people who were living below the poverty line and earning less than the per capita Income,” Rajeev Ranjan said.

“During his tenure, two major issues occurred– COVID, and then the challenges from West Asia. The Russia-Ukraine war also continues. India also persevered through the global uncertainties. With a better growth rate, we continue to convert challenges into opportunities,” he said.

And thus,“the last 25 years of PM Modi's tenure is not only an achievement for the Prime Minister but for the nation,” Ranjan added.