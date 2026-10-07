Can One Single Seed Really Weigh Over 20 Kg? Know Strange Story Of Coco De Mer

Coco de Mer is famous for producing the world's heaviest seed, with some seeds weighing more than 20 kg. Discover why this rare Seychelles palm and its giant seed are considered a natural wonder.

Most plants grow from tiny seeds. You can easily hold almost all these seeds in your palm. A regular coconut is slightly bigger. But this unique seed weighs a massive 25 kg. This sounds crazy but it is absolutely true. A specific palm tree actually grows this giant coconut seed. Let us find out more about this strange tree.

Experts professionally call this heaviest seed the Coco-de-mer. Its scientific name is Lodoicea Maldivica. People also call it the Double Coconut. It does not look round like a normal coconut. It gets this name because its strange shape looks like two fused parts. These huge seeds used to wash up on ocean shores many years ago. People felt very confused about their origin back then. But researchers eventually discovered this rare plant.

These trees have a very special trait. They do not grow everywhere in the world. They grow naturally only in the Praslin and Curieuse areas of the Seychelles islands. You will mostly find these rare palm trees in the UNESCO-recognized Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve on Praslin island. They belong to the palm tree family. This is exactly why they look like regular palm trees.

Why does this seed grow so big?

Scientists researched this deeply. They say the harsh local environment forces these trees to develop such a massive seed. The huge seed stores a lot of nutrients inside. This stored energy helps the newly sprouting plant survive its early stages on the ground.