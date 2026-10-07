Tennis: Elise Mertens Finally Solves Gauff Puzzle, Reaches China Open Quarters

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, Oct 7 (IANS) Elise Mertens finally found a way past Coco Gauff on Wednesday, ending a five-match losing streak against the American with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory in the China Open fourth round to reach the quarterfinals in Beijing.

The Belgian 13th seed had entered the contest without a win in five previous meetings with Gauff, despite having twice come agonisingly close to pulling off the upset. This time, however, Mertens made sure the match did not slip away, producing a controlled performance to dispatch the third seed in straight sets.

The breakthrough was particularly significant given the history between the two players. Mertens had once led Gauff 6-0, 3-1 in their first meeting at Eastbourne in 2021 before losing a deciding-set thriller.

Earlier this year in Dubai, she also held three match points against the American before Gauff fought back to win in three sets.

There was no repeat of those escapes in Beijing.

Mertens established control early and, unlike in her previous matches at the tournament, did not require a deciding set to finish the job. She won 10 of her final 11 service points and closed out the contest with her second ace.

The victory also continued a remarkable run at the China Open for Mertens, who had already survived two difficult tests on her way to the last eight. She needed nearly three hours to overcome Katie Volynets in the second round after surrendering a set and then recovered from a slow start in the deciding set against Jelena Ostapenko in the third round.

Against Gauff, the Belgian avoided another prolonged battle and instead capitalised on an error-prone display from the reigning 2024 Beijing champion.

Gauff struggled to find consistency throughout the contest, committing 34 unforced errors. Her serve also deserted her at crucial moments, with eight double faults contributing to her difficulties.

The American's frustration became more apparent in the second set. After falling 1-4 behind, she told her team courtside that she had“no energy” and felt as though she would pass out.

For Mertens, the occasion carried an additional personal significance. Her coach and boyfriend Christopher Heyman celebrates his birthday on Thursday, giving her another reason to savour a landmark victory.

The result marks Mertens' 10th career victory over a Top 5 opponent and her second such win this season, following her defeat of Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon. It is also only the third season in which she has collected multiple Top 5 wins.

Her reward for ending the Gauff hoodoo is another formidable challenge.

Mertens will face eighth seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, with the Pole also a former China Open champion. Swiatek has beaten Mertens in both of their previous meetings, but the Belgian's latest victory has given her renewed momentum as she bids to reach her first WTA 1000-level or higher semifinal since Dubai in 2021.

For Gauff, meanwhile, the Beijing campaign ends in the fourth round, while Mertens moves into the final eight, having finally turned one of the most stubborn rivalries of her career in her favour.