Azerbaijan Refunds Nearly $150M From State Budget In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Azerbaijan's state budget refunded a total of $149.7 million to individuals and legal entities in January–September 2026, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The refunded funds included value-added tax (VAT) paid by individuals on goods purchased in retail and catering, as well as on cultural services, including theater, cinema, museums and concerts, and medical services. They also covered VAT paid on hotel services in the liberated territories and VAT paid by foreigners on goods purchased in Azerbaijan for purposes other than production or commercial activities, the ministry said.

In addition, part of the VAT paid on residential and non-residential premises purchased on a cashless basis from entities engaged in building construction was refunded. Other refunds included overpaid taxes, state duties, interest and financial penalties.

The amount refunded from the state budget reached $112.7 million in January–July, $91.0 million in January–June, $71.9 million in January–May, $56.8 million in January–April and $40.3 million in January–March.

Monthly figures show that refunds from the state budget increased steadily throughout the year. Refunds amounted to $9.3 million in January and exceeded $149.7 million by the end of September.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the refunds covered several categories of payments.

These included VAT paid by individuals on goods purchased in retail and catering, as well as part of the VAT paid for cultural and medical services.

Refunds also covered VAT paid for hotel services provided in the liberated territories. In addition, VAT paid by foreigners on goods purchased in Azerbaijan for purposes other than production or commercial activities was refunded.

Part of the VAT paid on residential and non-residential premises purchased on a cashless basis from entities engaged in building construction was also refunded to individuals and other legal entities.

The state budget also refunded overpaid taxes, state duties, interest and financial penalties.

As a result, the total amount refunded from the state budget reached $149.7 million in the first nine months of 2026.