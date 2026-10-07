American Service Partners Launches National Home Services Platform, Acquiring Brands From Platform Partner Holdings And Exuma Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built as an alternative to traditional private equity, where local owners keep their focus on their teams and customers while American Service Partners provides institutional-grade back-end systems and leading AI synergies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Service Partners today announced its launch as a national residential home services platform, formed through the acquisition of brands from Platform Partner Holdings (“PPH”) and Air Today Holdings (“ATH”). The launch was led by a successful institutional capital raise sponsored by Exuma Capital Partners (“Exuma Capital”), which also delivers a successful outcome for investors in ATH.

American Service Partners brings together residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical brands across 15+ states, from Seattle to Miami and San Diego to Boston. The businesses joining American Service Partners have served their communities for a combined 225+ years. They are anchored by multi-generational brands like A-One Refrigeration, serving Washington's Tri-Cities since 1980; John Stevenson Plumbing, Heating & Air, a San Diego family business since 1990; and Howze Plumbing, a family name in Dallas–Fort Worth plumbing since 1995.

“Traditional buy-and-flip and buy-and-build private equity has faced headwinds in home services, and that has opened a real opportunity,” said Landon Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of American Service Partners.“This isn't an ordinary roll-up. We partner with brands that already have strong names, loyal customers and great teams, and they stay focused on their people and their customers. Our structure gives us the flexibility to remain operator-led, with institutional backing and world-class tools, from AI and real-time intelligence to professional shared services. Homeowners already know and trust these names, and our job is to give them the back end of a national company.”

Brewer brings decades of home services leadership, including roles with American Residential Services, Legacy Service Partners and Clockwork Home Services, and he scaled Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing ahead of its acquisition by Cortec Group. Since 2022, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of PPH.

The broader PPH network continues to operate alongside American Service Partners. That gives the platform a deep bench of trusted operators and partners who already run on the same operating system and share the same commitment to their teams and customers.

“American Service Partners shows what's possible when proven operators get institutional support,” said Anthony Perera, Founder and Managing Partner of Exuma Capital Partners.“We're pleased to have sponsored the institutional capital behind American Service Partners. Landon and his operators lead this platform, and access to institutional capital lets them build what local brands can't build alone.”

About American Service Partners

American Service Partners is a national residential home services platform providing HVAC, plumbing and electrical services across 15+ states. Built by operators for locally owned home services brands, American Service Partners combines trusted, long-tenured local names with centralized shared services, real-time performance management and industry-leading AI.

About Platform Partner Holdings

Platform Partner Holdings is a management consulting company that helps locally owned residential service businesses go from local operator to institutional asset. Founded in 2022, it brings executive leadership, shared services, and real-time performance management to established, independently owned home services businesses across the country.

About Exuma Capital Partners

Exuma Capital Partners is an operator-first private equity firm based in South Florida. It targets strategic investments in high-growth middle markets in technology, real estate, food and beverage, and home services. Learn more at exumafunds.com.

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