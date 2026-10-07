Bento MDM Launches French Version Of Its European MDM Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) French-speaking IT teams can now manage their devices in their own language, while choosing to host their data in the EU or deploy the solution on-premises









BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bento MDM, one of the best MDM solutions for businesses, today launched its French interface. Developed by 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. (BVB: BENTO), the platform centralizes device management and security, with a choice of where data is hosted.

Data stays in Europe

GDPR governs data transfers outside the EU, and the NIS2 Directive strengthens cybersecurity risk management, including for suppliers. Bento MDM leaves the choice to the organization:



EU-hosted SaaS: data in the cloud version stays in the European Union.

On-premises installation: the on-premises version runs on the organization's own infrastructure. European vendor: a Romanian company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.



One console, in French

The interface is available in French and Italian, in addition to English; a Spanish version is planned. From a single console, administrators manage Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and IoT devices: enrollment, apps, updates, security policies and remote support.

“An IT team shouldn't have to choose between a tool it understands and a tool it can trust with its data. With Bento MDM in French, hosted in Europe or installed on-site, that trade-off disappears,” said Ionut Soare, Senior Product Manager at Bento MDM.

Available today, as SaaS or on-premises: free trial or demo at bentomdm.com.

About Bento MDM

Bento MDM lets IT teams manage, secure and automate their devices from a centralized console, as SaaS or on-premises.

About 2B Intelligent Soft S.A.

A Romanian software and IT and cloud services company, 2B Intelligent Soft S.A. develops Bento MDM and Bento Field Service Management. The company has been listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB: BENTO) since 2022 and is a regional partner of Microsoft, HPE and Cisco.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media contact Laura Mihaela Ciurea...