Progyny, Inc. Selling Season Pacing To Record Level, Revealing Critical Insights On Latest Market Dynamics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expecting 1.2 Million New Covered Lives from Commitments to Date and Anticipated Remaining Decisions

Reflects How Employers are Increasingly Turning to Solutions with a Proven Track Record of Delivering Savings, Total Cost Management and ROI

Progyny's Solutions Creating Compelling Opportunities for Employers to Stem Impacts from Broader Medical Cost Inflation Trend While Maintaining or Expanding Coverage of Services Impactful to their Workforce

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY) (“Progyny” or the“Company”), a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, today revealed key insights from the Company's current annual selling season, based on both commitments received to date and anticipated remaining decisions which are expected to contribute 1.2 million new covered lives from launches throughout the first half of 2027.

Employers are now weighing how to best meet the complex needs of their workforce while simultaneously wrestling with the broader escalation in the overall medical cost trend. Progyny's solutions are addressing very real and highly prevalent medical needs for women and families, making these categories particularly relevant to today's workforce.

This season, Progyny is seeing the savviest and most data-intensive employers meet this challenge - whether or not they currently provide coverage for infertility - by leaning into those benefit managers, like Progyny, who have a proven history of mitigating that broader cost trend through programs that drive savings through a combination of superior clinical outcomes and effective total cost management.

“With the commitments we have received to date and anticipated remaining decisions, our selling season is pacing to a potential record level for new lives added for our managed fertility solution,” said Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer, Progyny.“We believe it isn't coincidental that we're seeing these strong results given the expected record increases in the overall medical plan cost in 2027.”

While buyers continue to be focused on cost, quality, and member experience, there is also a heightened focus on accountability and a proven track record of success. Progyny's innovative program has demonstrated a consistent ability to increase the effectiveness of fertility treatment while lowering the risk of costly complications, including high-risk pregnancies, miscarriages, and multiple births.

“For those employers actively looking for ways to maintain or expand the family building services they are providing to their workforce in 2027, and who recognize the importance of doing so in a fiscally responsible way, Progyny's standard practice includes an accelerated contracting path when working through one of our many channel partners and our best-in-class implementation timetable,” concluded Anevski.

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About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, INC. 5000, INC. Power Partners and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit

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