Apryse Expands Document Sdks To Reduce Custom Development Across AI, Editing And Capture Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fall 2026 release brings pipeline-ready Markdown extraction, higher-level document generation, more consistent editing APIs, and more resilient document capture directly into Apryse SDKs

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apryse, the leading provider of document processing technology, today announced its Fall 2026 product release, expanding capabilities across its Web, Server and Scanbot SDKs to help developers build sophisticated document workflows with fewer tools, workarounds, and custom development.

Across document editing, generation, extraction and capture, Apryse is bringing more capabilities directly into its SDKs, helping development teams reduce custom implementations, conversion steps, and fallback processes.

New capabilities include structured Markdown output for downstream AI and data pipelines, higher-level programmatic PDF generation, more consistent editing APIs, and improved document capture for imperfect real-world inputs.“Document functionality rarely exists as a single isolated feature inside an application. It's a system of interconnected workflows that developers have to make work together,” said Jon Duncan, Head of Product at Apryse.“Our focus is to take more of that underlying complexity off development teams. With this release, more of the work that previously required custom code, additional conversion steps or separate implementations is handled directly within the Apryse SDKs.”

Structured document data for AI and data pipelines

New Server SDK capabilities include:

Markdown output for Smart Data Extraction preserves document structure and hierarchy for downstream ingestion, retrieval, AI and data workflows without an additional conversion step.

High-level Document Generation API generates multi-page PDFs with elements such as headers, footers, images, hyperlinks, shapes and charts without low-level coordinate-based drawing code.

A more consistent editing experience across file formats

New Web SDK capabilities include:

DOCX Editor highlighting for lightweight text review.

Comments and threaded replies now extend to Spreadsheet Editor, giving teams one consistent way to collaborate across PDF, DOCX, and Excel files.

Faster DOCX search and replace, and a more responsive WebViewer Content Edit experience.

Expanded AEC stamp APIs with image and vector support and improved stamp management.

Making imperfect document capture more resilient

New Scanbot SDK capabilities include:

Barcode Reconstruction to recover data from damaged barcodes and reduce rescans or manual entry.

Document Cleanup to remove unwanted artifacts such as fingers, marks, and hole punches from scanned documents.

Landscape orientation support for tablets, kiosks, unfolded foldables and ChromeOS, as required by Android 17.

Building more into the document layer

The Fall 2026 release continues Apryse's investment in giving development teams a more complete document toolkit across the document lifecycle.

By bringing more extraction, generation, editing and capture functionality directly into its SDKs, Apryse enables development teams to spend less time maintaining custom document infrastructure and more time building differentiated application experiences.

For more information about the Apryse Fall 2026 Release, visit the Apryse Blog.

About Apryse

Apryse provides developers and organizations with the technology to build, scale, and automate document workflows across the entire document lifecycle. With support for viewing, editing, conversion, data extraction, OCR, redaction, digital signatures, collaboration, and more than 100 file formats, Apryse helps organizations embed powerful document capabilities directly into their applications.

Trusted by more than 20,000 companies, including 85% of the Fortune 100, Apryse powers mission-critical workflows where performance, security, and accuracy matter most.

For more information, visit Apryse.com

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Apryse Fall 2026 Release

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