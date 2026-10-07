Fusemachines Launches Fuse.Ai To Showcase The Future Of AI Twins In The Workplace

Fusemachines is introducing fuse.ai

The initiative explores a fundamental idea: Can AI extend an individual's presence, knowledge, perspective, and participation at work? The Company envisions AI Twins that could eventually attend meetings, contribute to discussions, share context, and support decisions within clearly defined boundaries.

The site features an illustrative demonstration of AI Twin technology participating in a workplace meeting, offering an early look at the technology under development.

“We have talked for years about our north star of fusing machines with humans,” said Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines.“AI Twins is our effort to bring that vision closer to reality and expand what people can do and where they can be present.”

The initiative reflects Fusemachines' #OnHumanTerms philosophy: the belief that AI should be developed around human values, agency, transparency, and accountability. When a Twin speaks, does it convey the individual's opinion, an inference, or an authorized decision? What authority should it have? Who is accountable, and how should consent, privacy, and confidential information be protected?

“How do we preserve trust, consent, and human agency when AI represents a person?” said Taylor Allen, Senior Director of People at Fusemachines.“These questions need to be considered while the technology is being built, not after it is deployed.”

Reliably representing an individual presents substantial technical challenges, including understanding context, maintaining memory, distinguishing knowledge from opinion, respecting permissions, and recognizing changing viewpoints.

“Building AI that answers questions is different from building AI that reliably represents a person,” said Anish Joshi, Head of Technology at Fusemachines.“The system must recognize uncertainty, understand its boundaries, and know when to bring the human back into the loop.”

Fusemachines plans to share updated demonstrations, experiments, and perspectives on AI Twins' technical, legal, organizational, social, and ethical implications, and intends to invite employees, business leaders, technologists, policymakers, researchers, and the public to help shape the conversation.

Visit fuse.ai #OnHumanTerms.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the Company helps drive clients' AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the development, anticipated capabilities, potential uses, and timing of the Company's AI Twin technology; the planned content and evolution of the fuse.ai website, including future demonstrations and experiments; the Company's agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“envision,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company's AI Twin technology may not be successfully developed, may not achieve the capabilities described, or may never be commercialized; technical challenges in building AI systems that can reliably represent individuals, including risks of inaccurate, unauthorized, or unintended actions or communications; uncertain and evolving laws, regulations, and standards governing artificial intelligence, privacy, consent, identity, likeness, and the use of AI on behalf of individuals; potential reputational harm or liability associated with AI Twin technology; risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company's ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company's AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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