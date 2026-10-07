Hard Rock Stadium Selects Clover Sport To Power Point-Of-Sale Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated Technology Supports Faster Transactions and Streamlined Operations Across Sports, Concerts and Global Events

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced that Hard Rock Stadium has selected Clover Sport as its official point-of-sale technology partner, bringing Fiserv's integrated venue technology to one of the world's premier sports and entertainment destinations. This deployment establishes Clover Sport as the technology supporting commerce across Hard Rock Stadium's full calendar of professional sports, international competitions, concerts and large-scale live events, with capabilities designed to support transaction speed, operational efficiency and fan experiences.

Clover Sport is now live at Hard Rock Stadium, supported by 1,020 Clover Station Duo terminals and integrated scanners, along with 50 Clover Flex handheld units deployed across the venue. By combining payment processing, hardware, and ticketing software integration into a unified system, Fiserv provides venue operators with centralized management, real-time reporting, and uninterrupted performance during peak event rushes.

"Modern venue operations require high-performance technology that performs flawlessly under the most demanding conditions," said Robert Clarkson, Chief Revenue Officer, SMB and Clover, at Fiserv. "Working with Hard Rock Stadium will allow us to deliver a modernized, fast commerce experience for millions of fans. By bringing Clover Sport to the venue, we're helping create faster, more seamless experiences for fans while delivering the operational intelligence and reliability venue operators need to perform at scale."

The Hard Rock Stadium operations team will have access to centralized reporting and actionable business insights, enabling them to streamline back-of-house operations.

"Technology plays a critical role in how fans experience sports and entertainment events," said Sameer Istafa, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "Clover Sport provides a modern point-of-sale platform that helps our guests spend less time waiting in line and more time enjoying the action, while giving our concessions team the technology they need to operate at peak efficiency."

Clover Sport powers commerce at more than 60 major entertainment venues across NCAA and professional sports, demonstrating the platform's scale across the sports and entertainment market. The deployment of Clover Sport's technology across this venue underscores Fiserv's growing leadership in modernizing enterprise sports and entertainment destinations worldwide.

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About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Media Relations:

Fiserv, Inc.

Melissa Moritz

Vice President, External Communications

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