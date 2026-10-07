Alliance Entertainment Announces October 2026 Investor Conference Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a scaled entertainment commerce and collectibles platform serving content owners, brands, retailers and fans across music, movies, gaming, licensed merchandise and collectibles, with proprietary brands, authentication technology and reach across more than 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City during October 2026.

Maxim Growth Summit 2026 – October 13-14, 2026

Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Entertainment, will participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, delivering a company presentation on October 13.

Walker will also participate in the Consumer & Lifestyle panel from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET on October 13, discussing the potential impact of agentic commerce on retail sales and how companies are responding to evolving consumer behaviors and preferences.

The ThinkEquity Conference – October 15, 2026

Walker will be joined by Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, for a company presentation at 10:30 a.m. ET in South Salon II at The ThinkEquity Conference, being held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

Management will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings in connection with the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective conference representatives to request meetings with Alliance Entertainment management.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a scaled entertainment commerce and collectibles platform serving content owners, brands, retailers and fans across music, movies, gaming, licensed merchandise and collectibles. The Company also owns and develops proprietary brands and platforms, including Handmade by RobotsTM and Alliance AuthenticTM, while Endstate Authentic adds NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity capabilities supporting provenance, brand protection and authenticated resale. Leveraging decades of industry relationships and distribution, fulfillment and inventory-management expertise, Alliance reaches more than 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, connecting entertainment franchises and collectible products with consumers across channels and generations. For more information, visit .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

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