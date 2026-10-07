Dave's Hot Chicken Gives Everyone A Free Slider On Dave's Day October 13 Marks The Fourth Annual Giveaway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The guest appreciation celebration follows Dave's recently being named Yelp's No. 1 Most Loved Brand*

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave's Hot Chicken is giving everyone a free Slider on Tuesday, October 13, no purchase necessary. The fourth annual giveaway has a new name, Dave's Day, and this year the brand is celebrating the guests whose love helped make it one of the country's most loved brands.

Dave's was recently named Yelp's No. 1 Most Loved Brand,* and it's saying thank you with the Slider that helped build its following. Guests can claim one free Slider through the Dave's Hot Chicken app in-store at participating restaurants on October 13. No purchase is required.

On Dave's Day, everyone's a Dave. Guests can bring a friend named Dave, show up as Dave or bring a rubber chicken if they want to lean into the celebration. None of it is required to receive a free Slider. Guests only need the Dave's app and to redeem the offer in-store.

From its start in an East Hollywood parking lot to a global community of more than 7 million followers across social media, Dave's has grown with the support of guests who keep coming back for its craveable hot chicken. Dave's Day turns that love into an invitation for longtime fans and first-time guests alike to come celebrate over a Slider.

This marks the fourth year in a row Dave's has given away free Sliders in October. The annual giveaway now has a name of its own, rooted in the brand, its food and the guests who made it what it is today.

“Our guests are the reason Dave's has grown from a parking lot in Los Angeles into the brand it is today,” said Jim Bitticks, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken.“Being recognized by Yelp gives us a reason to thank them in the best way we know how: with the Slider they love. On Dave's Day, everyone is a Dave, and we hope they'll come celebrate with us.”

To participate, guests should download the Dave's Hot Chicken app and visit a participating restaurant on October 13 to redeem their free Slider in-store. For more information, visit or follow @daveshotchicken on social media.

*Yelp named Dave's Hot Chicken No. 1 on its 2025 Most Loved Brands list.

About Dave's Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,500 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Canada and will open 150-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to“blow their minds.”

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave's Hot Chicken

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at