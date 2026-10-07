Propanc Biopharma Reports Data Showing 90% Tumor Growth Inhibition With PRP In Pancreatic Cancer Models, Contrasting Profile With Revolution Medicines' Daraxonrasib
|Attribute
|PRP
|Daraxonrasib / RASONQUE
|Modality
|IV proenzyme combination (trypsinogen + chymotrypsinogen, 1:6)
|Oral RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor
|Primary biology
|Differentiation, EMT reversal, cancer stem cells, fibrosis, metastasis
|Oncogenic RAS(ON) signaling
|Stage
|Preclinical PDAC plus clinical efficacy evaluated in advanced cancer patients on compassionate grounds; Phase 1b planned Q1 2027
|FDA-approved August 26, 2026; Phase 3 RASolute 302
|PDAC activity reported
|>90% mean tumor-growth inhibition; >2.5-fold median survival in animal models; reduced liver and peritoneal metastases
|mOS 13.2 vs 6.6–6.7 months; mPFS 7.2–7.3 vs 3.5–3.6 months; ORR ~32% vs ~12%
|Genotype
|Not RAS-mutation restricted; FDA Orphan Drug Designation Status in pancreatic cancer
|FDA Approved in metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma after prior therapy, activity shown across RAS G12 and overall populations
About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.
Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company's lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.
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Propanc Biopharma, Inc.
James Nathanielsz
+61-3-9882-0780
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