TOMI Environmental Solutions Confirms Readiness To Support Biosecurity Preparedness And Front-Line Response Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOMI Environmental Solutions is positioned to meet increased preparedness requests following the suspected pneumonic plague case reported in Russia

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today confirmed that it is prepared to support any increase in request for preparedness planning, equipment and decontamination services, and to provide front-line support for local or regional outbreaks anywhere in the world.

This is followed by the recent public reports regarding the death of a laboratory worker at an anti-plague research institute in Russia's Irkutsk region, with approximately 200 individuals placed under medical observation. Russian health authorities have described the case as pneumonia of unknown origin, and the cause has not been officially confirmed. Independent public health experts have said that a wider epidemic appears unlikely, and the pneumonic plague is treatable with antibiotics when diagnosed promptly. TOMI is closely monitoring the situation.

Events of this kind prompt hospitals, laboratories, emergency services and government agencies to review their own readiness. TOMI is prepared to support those efforts with SteraMist systems that are ready to deploy, on-site decontamination through its service department, and the reach of its global partner network.

“Preparedness is built before it is needed,” stated Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions.“Our technology, service team and partners are in place, and we are ready to support health systems, laboratories, and responders wherever they ask for it. We will continue to follow the guidance of public health authorities and respond to requests as they come.”

Organizations seeking preparedness support or service deployment can contact TOMI at ... or SteraMist.com.

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company providing environmental disinfection and bio-decontamination solutions through manufacturing, sales, and licensing of its Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT®) platform. Developed under a defense grant with DARPA, BIT® utilizes low-percentage hydrogen peroxide to produce ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP®) fog. SteraMist® products serve hospitals, laboratories, government and military installations, cruise ships, office buildings, schools, restaurants, food processing facilities, and residences, delivering protection against a broad range of bacteria, viruses, mold, mycotoxins, and biological and chemical warfare agents. For additional information, please visit or contact us at ....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's products and services for emergency preparedness and outbreak response. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

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