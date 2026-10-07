Onemednet Signs Mediplexus As Its 11Th Channel Partner, Expanding The Company's Real World Data Footprint Into Korea And The Asia Pacific Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement with Mediplexus, a subsidiary of Korean CRO C&R Research, establishes a new Asia Pacific distribution channel for OneMedNet's first-party, direct-from-source multimodal Real World Data

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the“Company,”“we,”“us” or“our”), a leading provider of First-Party (Direct-from-Source) regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real World Data (RWD), today announced its 11th channel partner agreement with Mediplexus, a healthcare data company specializing in RWD and Real World Evidence (RWE) and a subsidiary of C&R Research, one of Korea's leading contract research organizations (CROs). Under the agreement, OneMedNet will supply its U.S.-sourced Real World Data to Mediplexus, its appointed distributor in Korea – extending OneMedNet's commercial reach into the broader Asia Pacific region. The companies plan to broaden the scope of the collaboration in stages following an initial one-year engagement.

Through the agreement, Mediplexus will offer OneMedNet's U.S sourced healthcare data alongside its own Korean healthcare data, each delivered in a form tailored to the customer's purpose - significantly widening the field on which Korean biopharma, medtech and medical AI companies can pursue global clinical trials, RWD and RWE research, drug development, and medical AI initiatives. Mediplexus plans to pair OneMedNet's data with analysis, model validation, and regulatory and market-access support to help Korean medical device and medical AI companies enter the U.S. market.

OneMedNet's iRWDTM network - now exceeding 90 million patient journeys, 270 million studies, and more than 2,300 healthcare partner sites - delivers multimodal data spanning radiology, cardiology, EEG, and ECG, together with de-identified electronic health records. The data is sourced directly from healthcare providers, not intermediaries or secondary markets, and de-identified at the source.

The agreement comes as the global regulatory environment increasingly moves toward formal acceptance of RWD and RWE. Both the U.S. FDA and the European EMA encourage the use of RWE, and following the adoption of the ICH M14 guideline1 in 2025, the global RWE solutions market is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2025 to USD 10.8 billion by 20302.

“Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the RWE solutions market, driven by expanding healthcare data infrastructure2” said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet.“This agreement puts our first-party, direct-from-source multimodal data into the hands of a partner with deep clinical research roots in the region. Mediplexus and C&R Research bring the local expertise, relationships, and regulatory know-how to make our data actionable for Korean innovators and this initial engagement is structured to expand in both scope and geography over time.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet Corporation is revolutionizing Real World Data (RWD) through its iRWDTM platform, delivering regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready datasets that include de-identified medical imaging alongside comprehensive clinical records. With a network spanning more than 2,300 sites and encompassing over 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, OneMedNet serves life sciences companies, medical device manufacturers, AI developers, and other innovators seeking high-quality, compliant healthcare data. The Company's platform supports applications ranging from drug development and regulatory submissions to foundational AI model training.

Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned expansion to the Asia Pacific market and related expectations, projected market growth, and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timing of customer acceptance and data delivery; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email:...

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION

#14-1