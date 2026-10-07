SIOS Technology Expands Leadership Team To Support Global Growth And Rising Demand For Application Resilience

As Head of Sales, Americas, Charlie will lead SIOS Technology's global sales organization and oversee the company's sales strategy, customer engagement, channel development and revenue growth initiatives. He brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise technology, communications, managed services, and service provider markets. Throughout his career, Mr. Mantione has held senior sales, go-to-market, and services leadership positions at organizations including NCR, Cushman & Wakefield, Avaya, Dimension Data, and AT&T, where he built high-performing teams, expanded market presence, and drove business growth.

"SIOS has built a strong reputation for helping organizations ensure application availability and business continuity in increasingly complex IT environments," said Mantione. "I look forward to working with the team to expand our market reach, strengthen customer relationships, and help more organizations achieve resilient, always-on operations."

Casey has been promoted to lead SIOS Technology's global marketing organization. Previously, she has played a key role in strengthening the company's brand, driving demand generation programs, expanding partner marketing initiatives, and increasing awareness of SIOS solutions worldwide. In her new role, Casey will oversee global marketing strategy, corporate communications, digital marketing, partner marketing, and demand generation efforts.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded leadership role and help guide SIOS's global marketing strategy," said Casey. "Having been part of the company's growth journey, I'm excited to build on our strong foundation, further elevate the SIOS brand, and support our customers and partners around the world as organizations increasingly prioritize resilience and uptime for their most critical applications."

"As SIOS continues to expand its presence in the high availability and disaster recovery market, strong leadership is essential to supporting our customers, partners, and growth objectives," said Arai. "Charlie brings extensive experience building and scaling technology sales organizations, while Natalia has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our business, customers, and market. Together, they will play a key role in advancing our global growth strategy, strengthening our engagement with customers and partners, and delivering the innovative solutions organizations need to keep their critical applications running."

SIOS Technology provides high availability and disaster recovery solutions that ensure continuous operation of critical applications across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid environments. The company's software helps organizations minimize downtime, protect business-critical data, and simplify the management of complex IT infrastructures.

Supporting Resources:

Download a headshot of Charlie Mantione here.

Download a headshot of Natalia Casey here.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

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