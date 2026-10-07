Defi Development Corp. To Participate In The 2026 Maxim Growth Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the "Company" or "DeFi Dev Corp."), the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana ("SOL"), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Joseph Onorati and Chief Strategy Officer Dan Kang will present at the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place October 12–14, 2026, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

The presentation will discuss the Company's SOL treasury strategy and CHAD, its Nasdaq-listed variable-rate preferred stock, as a funding source for its next phase of growth. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Portions of the event will be streamed online at digital.maximgrp.com. A recording of the Company's presentation will be available for replay in the days following the event. For more information about the conference, please visit .

For more information, visit defidevcorp.com. To stay up to date with the latest developments and insights, subscribe to our blog.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

Investor Contact:

...

Media Contact:

...