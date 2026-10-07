Hirequotient Announces An Integration With Bamboohr To Bring AI-Native Recruiting To Frontline Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HireQuotient, a leading AI-native recruitment technology company, today announced an integration with BambooHR, the leading People Intelligence Platform for small and mid-sized businesses. The integration connects HireQuotient's flagship platform, EasySource, with BambooHR's Applicant Tracking System (ATS), empowering organizations with hyper-specialized hiring tools built specifically for frontline industries in North America.

With a strong footprint serving more than 30,000 customers, BambooHR is widely recognized for its robust payroll and Applicant Tracking System (ATS) capabilities. Some employers need recruiting tools beyond applicant tracking to support high volume hiring. EasySource by HireQuotient helps to address this demand by offering an intelligent, automated operating system for proactive candidate sourcing and engagement.

Supporting Hiring Needs

The integration can support HR teams managing large applicant volumes.

“We are thrilled to welcome HireQuotient to our partner ecosystem,” said Ryan Orme, Partner Account Manager at BambooHR.“The integration gives customers another option for sourcing and candidate engagement alongside BambooHR.”This strategic vision is strongly echoed on the front lines of customer success.” Paul Wiscombe, Account Executive at BambooHR, noted:“HireQuotient is exciting because it helps fill important gaps for frontline hiring teams, whether through candidate texting, AI calls, or proactively finding candidates who have not yet applied. It offers employers a cost-effective way to pair BambooHR's HR platform with additional recruiting capabilities.”

Supporting Employers With Large Hiring Needs

The integration gives organizations another way to connect recruiting and HR workflows.

Dr. Bernd Waltermann, Former Chairman of BCG SEA and Board Member at HireQuotient, highlighted the strategic synergy:“Under Smarth's leadership, the team has built a deeply impactful platform that addresses the realities of today's labor market. Clients have been using BambooHR to do heavy financial transactions. This creates a definitive win-win for both companies and unprecedented value for the end user.” Prateek Agrawal, Chief of Staff & Product Head of HireQuotient, emphasized the proven impact of the platform:“Our mission has always been to empower frontline industries with AI tools that deliver immediate, measurable business impact. By pairing our hyper-specialized AI sourcing capabilities with BambooHR's industry-leading platform, we aim to replicate the high-ROI success we've consistently delivered for our customers - slashing manual effort and driving real cost savings for BambooHR customers.”

Proven ROI Across Frontline Industries

EasySource is rapidly emerging as the top AI-native recruiting platform for frontline industries in North America, delivering transformative ROI across multiple sectors:



Construction & Building Services: Delivering up to a 70% reduction in manual recruiting effort. (Read the Alliance Building Services Story)

Insurance: Achieving an 80% reduction in manual sourcing workflows. (Read the W3 Insurance Story)

Healthcare: Driving $60,000 in immediate cost savings for at-home therapy providers. (Read the Stern at Home Therapy Story) Retail: Delivering highly efficient talent pipeline solutions for high-turnover retail environments. (Read the Retail Story)



About HireQuotient

HireQuotient is an AI-native recruitment technology company that helps organizations source, engage, and hire top talent with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Its flagship product, EasySource, is a hyper-specialized platform designed to automate proactive candidate outreach and streamline hiring for frontline industries across North America.

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and act with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

Contact

Communications Manager

Kunal Agrawal

HireQuotient

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