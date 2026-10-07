Cravey Real Estate Services Announces Second Industrial Lease At Wildcat Industrial Park In Northwest Corpus Christi

1314 Spindletop, Bldg. #1

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the lease of a newly constructed industrial warehouse facility located at 1314 Spindletop Road, Building #1, within Wildcat Industrial Park, a premier industrial development in Northwest Corpus Christi.The transaction was completed by Scott Fauver of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., who represented the landlord, Humpal Real Estate, Ltd. The tenant, SIMEX North America, Inc., occupied the space following a lease execution date in June with a lease commencement date of September 1, 2026.This lease marks the second recent industrial transaction within Wildcat Industrial Park, following the lease of a comparable facility at 1222 Cathead Road. Together, these transactions underscore continued demand for modern, functional industrial facilities in the Northwest Corpus Christi submarket.The 10,902 square foot, 2024-built facility is situated on a ±2.6-acre site and was designed to support industrial distribution, equipment service and technical operations. The crane-ready building is engineered to accommodate a 10-ton overhead bridge crane, while enhanced ventilation and utility infrastructure further support industrial use. The property also features a secure, fenced and gated ±1.5-acre stabilized yard for outdoor storage, equipment and operations.SIMEX North America, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized construction equipment attachments used in road construction, excavation, trenching and demolition applications. The company's product line includes milling heads, wheel saws and soil stabilizers designed for use with excavators and skid steers, enabling precision infrastructure work across industrial, utility and energy-related projects.From its new Wildcat Industrial Park location, SIMEX North America will support sales, marketing, warehousing, repair and maintenance operations throughout the United States, strengthening its presence in the Gulf Coast industrial corridor.Scott Fauver commented on the transaction, stating,“SIMEX North America's lease reflects the continued diversification of industrial users selecting Corpus Christi as a Gulf Coast operations hub. This facility offers the flexibility, clear heights, power capacity and secure yard space that modern equipment-based companies require to efficiently serve a broad regional footprint. Wildcat Industrial Park continues to attract high-quality tenants due to its strategic location and its ability to accommodate a wide range of industrial functions.”Unlike the prior transaction in the park, this lease was completed without a tenant broker, with Fauver acting as intermediary between landlord and tenant to successfully structure the deal.“These two leases demonstrate the depth of demand we are seeing for new construction industrial product in Northwest Corpus Christi,” Fauver added.“Well-located, functional space with modern specifications is absorbing quickly, particularly from service-based industrial operators tied to energy, infrastructure and construction activity.”For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email:...About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

Matthew Cravey

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

+13615040038 ext.

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

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Cravey Real Estate Services Announces Second Industrial Lease at Wildcat Industrial Park in Northwest Corpus Christi News Provided By Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. October 07, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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