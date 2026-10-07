Award-Winning Kay Louise Bowen Set To Light Up NYC's Times Square Billboard Following Success Of Secrets II

2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner

Secrets II Vengeance & Revenge by Kay Louise Bowen

Author Kay Louise Bowen

2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner Seal

For Immediate Release by Printed Word Reviews

Recently Featured on The GAB TALKS for her wins in the 2026 Independent Press Award and 2026 NYC Big Book Award, Printed Word Reviews is showcasing Bowen in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed author Kay Louise Bowen has reached another major milestone in her literary career. Following her feature on the popular broadcast program GAB TALKS, hosted by Gabby Olczak, Bowen's latest release, Secrets II: Vengeance & Revenge, is set to be showcased on a high-profile NYC Times Square billboard as part of the Printed Word Reviews' Billboard Showcase Event on October 10th.This spotlight comes on the heels of back-to-back industry recognitions for Bowen. Her original novel, "Secrets," earned top honors at the 2026 Independent Press Award. Building on that momentum, her follow-up title, "Secrets II," was named a winner in the prestigious 2026 NYC Big Book Award, solidifying her standing in independent publishing.In a recent episode of GAB TALKS, host Gabby Olczak interviewed Bowen on the evolution of the Secrets series, her advice to others, and her creative process. Her initial book came in a surprising way."My mom unfortunately died very suddenly in 2020, which made me rethink life... I was clearing out my files in January... and I came across this document called Gina," said Kay Louise Bowen on The GAB TALKS podcast. "It was in my mom's folder... and it was the first chapter of a book. I read it and I was captivated by it... so I decided to try and finish it in her honor."The upcoming Times Square feature, presented by Printed Word Reviews, brings Bowen's work to one of the most prominent media spaces in the world, celebrating independent authors who achieve national and international reach."Kay Bowen's success across both the Independent Press Award and the NYC Big Book Award reflects exceptional storytelling and resonance with readers," said Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews. "We are thrilled to highlight her work in Times Square and continue celebrating independent publishing excellence."Her award-winning book, "Secrets II: Vengeance & Revenge" continues the high-stakes narrative established in her debut, immersing readers in a dark, psychological web of retribution, betrayal, and suspense.Printed Word Reviews just compared her recent work to that of Harlan Coben and B.A. Paris."'Secrets II: Vengeance & Revenge' is an emotionally charged domestic thriller that will appeal directly to fans of Harlan Coben and B.A. Paris. While it functions as a standalone, readers who enjoyed the first book will find immense satisfaction in seeing the final, definitive reckoning between Neil, Gina, and the ghosts of their past." Read the full review here:Kay Louise Bowen's award-winning sequel thrusts central protagonists Gina and Neil Adams back into a living nightmare when their quiet coastal life in Weymouth is shattered by the sudden disappearance of their young son, Teddy. Triggered by the release of their former tormentor Annabel Hayes, the family finds themselves locked in a desperate race against time where fragile alliances are tested and old grudges resurface from prison cells to courtroom steps.See the video trailer here, , which was released on the Independent Press Award YouTube Channel, @IndependentPressAward, some three weeks ago, and has garnered over 5,000 views already.Bowen and fellow award recipients will also be recognized at the official Awards Dinner during the annual BookCAMP event on April 10, 2027.For more information about Kay Bowen, her award-winning titles, or to watch the GAB TALKS interview segment, visit or___About Kay Louise BowenKay Louise Bowen is an award-winning author recognized for her compelling suspense narratives and intricate character development. Her titles "Secrets" and "Secrets II: Vengeance & Revenge" have garnered international awards within the independent publishing sector.___About GAB TALKS & The NYC Big Book AwardHosted by Gabby Olczak, GAB TALKS highlights authors, industry voices, and literary achievements. The NYC Big Book Award and the Independent Press Award recognize excellence in independent publishing across more than 100 categories annually.___About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews features award-winning authors, book news, and critical reviews, providing platform visibility for independent presses and authors across print, digital, and outdoor media events. Find out more about the BookCAMP event at .

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award / NYC Big Book Award

+1 973-969-1899

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Award-Winning Kay Louise Bowen Set to Light Up NYC's Times Square Billboard Following Success of Secrets II News Provided By Printed Word Reviews October 07, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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