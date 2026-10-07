Influential Women Spotlights Rae Wang: Scaling Healthcare Analytics From Regional Success To Nationwide Scale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Healthcare Analytics Leader Building Scalable Solutions Across Medical Expense, Affordability, and Healthcare OperationsLos Angeles, California - Rae Wang is a healthcare analytics leader focused on designing and building regional analytics solutions, proving their value in practice, and scaling them into nationwide capabilities. As an Associate Director at Optum, Rae leads a team working across medical expense, end-to-end affordability, medical management, and clinical operational analytics. Her current work centers on taking analytics approaches that have demonstrated success within regional operations and developing the infrastructure, products, and frameworks needed to expand those capabilities across nationwide operations.For Rae, scaling is not simply a matter of reproducing the same report or process across different markets.“Scaling analytics is not about copying the same solution everywhere,” she explains.“It is about understanding what should be standardized, what needs to remain flexible, and how to build a system that can support both.” That distinction is especially important in healthcare, where data, operational processes, vendor relationships, and business needs can vary significantly across regions. Local teams may develop effective solutions to specific challenges, but those solutions can become difficult to compare, maintain, or expand when every market operates differently.Rae focuses on bridging that divide. Rather than treating each regional need as an isolated analytics project, she looks for patterns that can be translated into reusable capabilities. This can include standardizing business definitions and metrics, improving data consistency, consolidating fragmented reporting, and building analytical products that can be adapted across different healthcare functions. Her approach reflects a broader philosophy of systems thinking. When a problem appears repeatedly, Rae is less interested in fixing the same issue one case at a time than in understanding what is causing it to recur and whether the underlying process can be redesigned. That mindset has led her toward building products and systems rather than relying on one-time analytical solutions.Optimization and automation are an important part of that work. Rae views automation not simply as a way to reduce manual effort, but as a way to improve consistency and make analytical processes more scalable. By removing repetitive work, analytics teams can spend more time interpreting results, understanding business problems, and supporting strategic decisions. This perspective also shapes how Rae views the growing role of artificial intelligence in analytics. While AI has created new opportunities to accelerate analysis and automate technical work, Rae believes its effectiveness depends heavily on the foundation underneath it.Healthcare data is often distributed across different systems, vendors, business units, and regional processes. Without reliable data structures, consistent definitions, and sufficient business context, even advanced analytical tools may struggle to produce dependable and actionable results.“Clean data is important, but context matters just as much,” Rae says.“AI becomes much more useful when the underlying system already understands the problem it is trying to solve.” For Rae, the future of analytics begins with building that foundation first. Once data is more structured, connected, and contextualized, automation and AI can be used more effectively to expand analytical capacity and support decision-making across a much larger operational footprint.Her career in healthcare analytics began during graduate school, when she placed second nationally in the 2020 Humana–Mays Healthcare Analytics Case Competition. That experience led to an internship at Humana and later a full-time role, where she worked across predictive modeling, automated reporting, and executive analytics supporting pharmacy and healthcare operations. Those early experiences shaped an idea that continues to influence her work today: technical sophistication alone does not determine whether an analytical solution is valuable. The analysis must also be understandable, trusted, and connected to a real business decision.Rae's career has since progressed from individual technical contribution into broader responsibilities involving analytics strategy, product development, operational performance, data integration, and leadership. She earned a Master of Science in Business Analytics from the USC Marshall School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Washington Foster School of Business, where she studied finance and marketing. That combination of technical analytics and business education continues to influence the way she approaches complex problems. Rather than beginning with the question of what can be modeled, Rae often starts by asking what decision the analysis is ultimately intended to improve.With a family background in medicine and healthcare, Rae developed an early appreciation for the field and ultimately found her own path into healthcare through analytics, technology, and systems-level problem-solving. As her responsibilities have grown, Rae has also become increasingly focused on helping analytics professionals develop beyond technical execution. Her advice is simple: learn to ask why, not only how. Technical skills such as coding, modeling, and dashboard development remain valuable, but she believes critical thinking, problem framing, communication, and data storytelling will become even more important as technology automates more aspects of technical execution.Looking ahead, Rae plans to continue building scalable analytics capabilities across medical expense, affordability, and healthcare operations, with a particular focus on how stronger data infrastructure, automation, and AI can extend successful solutions beyond a single market or use case.Outside of work, Rae is drawn to experiences that challenge both her perspective and her limits. She practices aerial dance and Krav Maga and has traveled to more than 20 countries. She is especially drawn to experiencing how different cultures approach everyday life, communication, and decision-making.Learn More about Rae Wang:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Rae Wang: Scaling Healthcare Analytics From Regional Success To Nationwide Scale News Provided By Influential Women October 07, 2026, 12:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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