Andarakis FZCO And ESA360 Forge Alliance To Connect India's Growth With Global Capital And Markets

. Partnership creates an integrated platform spanning real estate, investment attraction, brand and commercial growth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Andarakis FZCO and ESA360 have announced a strategic alliance to unlock high-value opportunities across India, combining international expertise with deep local market insight to navigate the country's evolving landscape and capitalise on its potential as one of the world's most dynamic growth markets.The alliance establishes an integrated strategic platform spanning real estate development, investment attraction, marketing and sales, and creative and communications strategy, connecting the full journey from vision and investment proposition through to brand creation, market activation and commercial performance.India's accelerating growth across real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, destinations and mixed-use development is creating significant opportunities for developers, investors, institutions and visionary entrepreneurs. Through the alliance, Andarakis and ESA360 will work with stakeholders to identify and shape high-potential opportunities in India and the Middle East, develop compelling investment propositions, attract domestic and international capital, and bring transformational projects to market.Jayakar Rao, ESA360, said:“India is at an inflection point. The scale of development, investment and ambition we are seeing creates an exceptional opportunity for a new kind of integrated strategic partnership. Together with Andarakis Advisory, we are bringing global thinking together with local intelligence, relationships and execution - creating a powerful proposition for developers, investors and organisations looking to participate in India's next chapter of growth.”Alex Andarakis, Founder & Managing Director of Andarakis, said:“India is not simply a growth market - it is increasingly a global force in development, investment and innovation. Our alliance with ESA360 is built around that opportunity. We are bringing together strategy, capital attraction, real estate, brand, creative, communications, marketing and sales to help turn ambitious ideas into investable propositions, powerful brands and commercially successful destinations. Our ambition is significant: to help shape landmark opportunities in India and connect them to investors, partners and markets across the world.”The Andarakis-ESA360 partnership is designed to create value at every stage of the opportunity lifecycle - from identifying and developing an investment proposition, to securing capital, shaping the destination or asset, building its brand, entering the market and driving commercial performance.

Orient Planet Group

Orient Planet Group

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Andarakis FZCO and ESA360 forge alliance to connect India's growth with global capital and markets News Provided By Orient Planet Group October 07, 2026, 12:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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