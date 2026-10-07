7 Digit Dental Marketing Fuels DSO Revenue and Accelerates New Patient Growth

- Chad Levin, CEO of 7 Digit Dental Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 7 Digit Dental Marketing, an award-winning dental marketing and SEO agency specializing exclusively in the dental industry, today announced the expansion of its DSO SEO and multi-location dental marketing services, giving Dental Support Organizations a powerful strategy to increase organic visibility, generate more qualified new-patient opportunities, and accelerate revenue across their dental practice networks.

With dental organizations rapidly expanding through acquisitions, new locations, and multi-practice growth strategies, DSOs are facing an increasingly competitive battle for patients searching online. 7 Digit Dental Marketing is bringing nearly two decades of dental-specific SEO and patient acquisition experience to the DSO market with strategies designed to turn search visibility into measurable patient growth and practice revenue.

Founded in 2007, 7 Digit Dental Marketing has built its business around one objective: helping dental practices attract more financially qualified patients and convert those opportunities into scheduled appointments and revenue.

The company now offers that same growth-focused approach to Dental Support Organizations and multi-location dental groups.

“DSOs don't need another generic digital marketing agency,” said Chad Levin, Founder and CEO of 7 Digit Dental Marketing and a dental SEO expert since 2007.“They need a marketing partner that understands the dental industry, understands how patients search for dental services, and knows how to turn those searches into new-patient calls, appointments and production. Our DSO SEO strategy is built to do exactly that.”

Proven Results: 370% More New-Patient Calls

7 Digit Dental Marketing's expansion into DSO SEO is backed by measurable results from its dental marketing campaigns.

One of the company's featured case studies reports a 370% increase in new-patient calls in the first year, demonstrating the potential of a properly executed organic search strategy to dramatically increase patient acquisition.

The company's broader case-study results include:

370% increase in new-patient calls

735% increase in organic website traffic

360% increase in organic production

Approximately $2.5 million in annual bottom-line impact

75% reduction in cost per acquisition

Significant reduction in dependence on paid and affiliate advertising

These results reinforce 7 Digit Dental Marketing's philosophy that SEO should be measured by business outcomes-not simply rankings and traffic.

“Getting a dental practice to rank on Google is only the beginning,” said Levin.“The real question is what happens after the patient finds you. Does the patient call? Does the patient schedule? Does the patient show up? Does the patient become production? That's where our approach is different.”

DSO Growth Requires More Than Traditional SEO

A single dental practice competes in one local market. A DSO can be competing in dozens or hundreds. Every location has different competitors, demographics, search behavior, procedures, market conditions and revenue opportunities. A cookie-cutter SEO campaign can fail to capture those differences.

7 Digit Dental Marketing's DSO SEO strategy is designed to combine centralized organizational strategy with location-level optimization, allowing each dental practice to compete more effectively in its individual market while supporting the broader DSO growth strategy.

20+ New Patients Per Month From a Newly Launched Practice

The company's results extend beyond established practices. 7 Digit Dental Marketing currently highlights a client result in which a newly launched dental practice was generating more than 20 new patients per month only a few months after opening.

For DSOs opening new locations, this type of patient acquisition capability can be particularly valuable. A new dental location does not have years of accumulated reviews, search authority, patient history or brand recognition. Building visibility quickly can be critical to reaching production targets and establishing the location in its market.

3X More New-Patient Consultations

Another featured client result demonstrates the impact of increasing the frequency of qualified patient consultations. According to 7 Digit Dental Marketing, one client increased new-patient consultations by 3X, moving from approximately one new-patient consultation every three days to approximately one consultation per day. For a DSO managing multiple locations, even modest increases in consultations per location can create a substantial cumulative impact across the organization.

10:1 Marketing ROI

Revenue-focused marketing is at the center of 7 Digit Dental Marketing's strategy. The company currently highlights a client result achieving a 10:1 return on marketing investment, with many new patients coming through a combination of SEO and paid media. This approach reflects the company's broader philosophy of connecting marketing activity to actual business performance.

“Our clients don't hire us because they want more website visitors,” said Levin.“They hire us because they want more patients and more revenue. For a DSO, that becomes even more important because every improvement can be multiplied across multiple locations.”

Nearly Two Decades of Dental SEO Expertise

7 Digit Dental Marketing was founded in 2007 as a boutique digital advertising agency focused on the dental industry. The company says its mission is to establish consistent and predictable marketing systems designed to attract financially qualified dental patients.

Founder and CEO Chad Levin has specialized in dental SEO since 2007 and is the author of“#1 Secret To Dental SEO For The Growth-Focused Dentist.”

The company's expanded DSO SEO offering builds upon this dental-specific expertise and is designed to provide Dental Support Organizations with a scalable growth strategy capable of supporting both existing practice locations and new acquisitions.

“The DSO market represents one of the biggest opportunities in dental marketing today,” said Levin.“Organizations are acquiring practices and opening locations at a tremendous pace. Our job is to help make sure those locations have the digital visibility and patient acquisition systems necessary to grow.”

About 7 Digit Dental Marketing

7 Digit Dental Marketing is a dental SEO and digital marketing agency specializing in helping dental practices and dental organizations generate more new patients through search engine optimization and digital marketing.

Founded on the principle that dental marketing should produce measurable business results, 7 Digit Dental Marketing has specialized in dental SEO since 2007.

For more information about DSO SEO services, contact:

Chad Levin

7 Digit Dental Marketing

+1 888-850-2137

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

7 Digit Dental Marketing Fuels DSO Revenue and Accelerates New Patient Growth News Provided By 7 Digit Dental Marketing October 07, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.