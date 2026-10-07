Sonim Expands Critical Communications Leadership With Launch Of New Xp5plus 5G And Xp3plus 5G Rugged Phones On Verizon

Sonim XP5plus 5G and XP3plus 5G now at Verizon

Sonim, a NEXA company

Fourth-generation devices deliver purpose-built communications for frontline workers, first responders, government agencies, and enterprise customers

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sonim, a NEXA company and the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of mission-critical communications devices, today announced the availability of the Sonim XP5plus 5G and Sonim XP3plus 5G on Verizon's network. Representing the fourth generation of Sonim's trusted XP5 and XP3 product families, the new devices continue a 25-year legacy of delivering rugged, reliable communications solutions for organizations that cannot afford downtime.Designed specifically for frontline professionals, public safety agencies, government organizations, hospitality operators, transportation fleets, utilities, manufacturers, and Fortune 500 enterprises, the XP5plus 5G and XP3plus 5G combine next-generation 5G connectivity with Sonim's industry-leading ruggedness, long lifecycle support, and purpose-built Push-to-Talk capabilities.“For 25 years, Sonim has worked closely with organizations that depend on reliable, mission-critical communications every day," said Eric Fillmore, SVP Carrier Sales at Sonim.“Together with Verizon Business we're continuing that commitment with the new XP5plus 5G and XP3plus 5G. These devices combine the ruggedness, reliability, and specialized Push-to-Talk capabilities our customers expect from Sonim with the speed and flexibility of modern 5G networks, helping public safety agencies, government organizations, and enterprises stay connected when it matters most.”As an Android Gold partner and the only U.S.-based OEM dedicated to critical communications devices, Sonim has earned the trust of first responders, state and local governments, federal agencies, transportation operators, utility providers, hospitality organizations, and enterprise customers worldwide.Vijay Paulrajan, VP, Device & Device Services, Verizon Business, added:“We are committed to delivering dependable, mission-ready tools that empower people operating in high-stakes industries. The new Sonim XP5plus 5G and XP3plus 5G expand our portfolio with rugged devices designed for mission-critical Push-to-Talk and 5G capabilities.”Sonim XP5plus 5G: A Better Way to Two-WayTMPurpose-built for professionals who rely on instant communications, the Sonim XP5plus 5G brings the familiar functionality of a two-way radio together with the capabilities of a modern 5G-connected device.Key Differentiators●Radio-like operation available in both knob and no-knob configurations, the XP5plus 5G features dedicated channel selection and volume controls that provide the familiar experience of traditional radio systems.●Advanced Push-to-Talk (PTT) communications users can instantly exchange voice, text messages, videos, images, and other media over Push-to-Talk, enabling richer collaboration across teams.●Land Mobile Radio (LMR) interoperability support helps bridge communications between traditional radio networks and broadband cellular systems, improving coordination across organizations and agencies.●Building on the success of previous XP5 generations, the XP5plus 5G delivers a familiar experience for existing users while adding the speed, coverage, and flexibility of modern 5G connectivity.Sonim XP3plus 5G: The Rugged Flip Phone ReimaginedThe Sonim XP3plus 5G is designed for organizations that need simple, dependable communications without sacrificing durability or security.Key Differentiators●Camera and non-camera variants available, the XP3plus 5G supports organizations operating in highly secure environments where imaging capabilities may be restricted.●Exceptional battery performance featuring multi-day battery life and a removable battery design, the XP3plus 5G keeps workers connected through extended shifts and demanding operations.● Glove-friendly design with large tactile buttons and an intuitive user experience enable reliable operation while wearing gloves, making the device ideal for industrial environments, utilities, transportation, and public safety applications.●The XP3plus 5G continues Sonim's tradition of delivering a rugged flip-phone experience that prioritizes reliability, ease of use, and mission-critical performance.Built for the Demands of Mission-Critical Work: Both the XP5plus 5G and XP3plus 5G are engineered to exceed the expectations of professionals working in challenging environments.Key features across both devices include:●Sonim Rugged Performance Standards (RPS), exceeding industry durability benchmarks●Removable batteries for continuous operations●Comprehensive ecosystem of chargers, audio accessories, remote speaker microphones, and vehicle solutions●Qualcomm-based chipsets●Three-year warranty●Long product lifecycle and enterprise support●5G connectivity●Purpose-built push-to-talk functionalityFor organizations seeking to standardize communications across fleets, facilities, and field operations, both devices provide a reliable, long-term platform backed by Sonim's decades of expertise in mission-critical mobility.The Sonim XP5plus 5G and Sonim XP3plus 5G are currently available through Verizon Business.About Sonim, a NEXA companyFor over 25 years, Sonim has delivered purpose-built communications solutions for the world's most demanding users. As the only U.S.-based OEM focused on critical communications devices, Sonim provides rugged mobile phones and solutions trusted by first responders, public safety agencies, government organizations, enterprise customers, and frontline workers worldwide. Sonim devices are engineered to withstand extreme conditions while delivering the reliability, security, and performance required for mission-critical communications. #weservethosewhoserveus.

Anette Gaven

NEXA

+1 619-993-3058

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Sonim expands critical communications leadership with launch of new XP5plus 5G and XP3plus 5G rugged phones on Verizon News Provided By NEXA October 07, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Mining Industry, Telecommunications



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