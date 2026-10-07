NRS And Bennett Pump Introduce National Pricing Program For Independent Fuel Retailers

nrs petro bennett national pricing

NRS Petro and Bennett Pump launch national pricing on Bennett dispensers with EZ PUMP payment, giving independent fuel retailers an affordable way to modernize.

- Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its NRS Petro division, and Bennett Pump Company today announced a national pricing program designed to give independent fuel retailers a more affordable path to upgrading their forecourts. The program follows the companies' July announcement, which brought Bennett dispenser support to the NRS Petro point-of-sale platform.The program provides independent retailers with nationally available pricing on Bennett fuel dispensing equipment combined with NRS Petro technology, including EZ PUMP payment at the dispenser. Operators who prefer Bennett factory payment equipment can choose that option as well. The program was built specifically for independent operators, who face far different economics than large chains and branded stations when replacing aging equipment or investing in new forecourt technology."Everything we do at NRS is about helping independent retailers compete, and this program is no exception," said Elie Y. Katz, President & CEO of National Retail Solutions. "Independent fuel retailers should have access to modern forecourt technology at pricing that makes sense for their business. Working with Bennett allows us to approach the entire site differently. Instead of looking at the dispenser, payment technology, and point of sale as separate investments, we can create a much more competitive modernization strategy for the independent retailer.""NRS gives independent fuel retailers another choice when it comes to building a reliable, cost-effective forecourt. The company brings an established POS platform serving tens of thousands of locations nationwide. NRS is a solution that is practical, flexible, and designed specifically with the independent fuel retailer in mind," said Paul Stone, National Accounts Manager, Bennett Pump Company.Retailers can also configure Bennett dispensers with an optional 12-inch media display-a merchandising screen at the pump. Operators control their own screen content, including video, static images, and sound, without requiring a monthly merchandising fee.Bennett brings more than a century of fuel dispensing experience to the program, which offers independent retailers Bennett equipment under a consistent, competitive pricing structure across the United States. Together, Bennett dispensing equipment, EZ PUMP payment technology, and the NRS Petro point-of-sale platform provide independent retailers with integrated technology and purchasing economics traditionally reserved for much larger fuel retailers.Bennett's national pricing program is available through authorized Bennett distributors, while NRS Petro's EZ PUMP solution is available through NRS and its distribution network. Together, the programs give independent fuel retailers a clear path to modernizing both their dispensing equipment and forecourt payment technology. To learn more, visit NRS Petro at nrsplus/petro.About National Retail Solutions (NRS)National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores, and offers reseller partnership opportunities. For more information on NRS, visitAbout Bennett Pump CompanyBennett Pump Company is a leading manufacturer of retail and commercial fuel dispensers and components. For over a century, Bennett has supplied the transportation and fueling industry with dependable dispensing equipment for traditional and alternative fuels, including gasoline, diesel, CNG, LNG, and hydrogen. From its world headquarters on the West Michigan Lakeshore, Bennett serves customers across the United States, Canada, and worldwide. For more information, visit

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NRS and Bennett Pump Introduce National Pricing Program for Independent Fuel Retailers News Provided By National Retail Solutions (NRS) October 07, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Retail, Technology



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