Archon Archivelink Now Available On SAP® Store

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) By integrating with SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA, Archon ArchiveLink from Archon delivers enterprise-grade data archiving for SAP applications.

- Karkavel M JegadeesanMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Archon today announced that its Archon ArchiveLink is now available on SAPStore, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Archon integrates with Archon ArchiveLink and delivers SAP data archiving to customers.Archon ArchiveLink can:· Securely archive and manage SAP business documents in an external repository.· Reduce SAP database growth and infrastructure costs by offloading historical content.· Enable policy-driven retention, legal holds, and audit-ready governance.· Preserve SAP business context by linking archived documents to their originating transactions and objects.· Support SAP ECC decommissioning while maintaining compliant, self-service access to historical records.· Live-archive complete business data from SAP HANA, keeping it fully accessible without slowing production systems.SAP Store, found at sap, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.Archon is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdgeprogram. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.About ArchonArchon is a leading provider of enterprise data archiving, application decommissioning, and information governance solutions. Its flagship product Archon Data Store helps organizations securely archive structured and unstructured data, reduce infrastructure costs, support regulatory compliance, and preserve long-term access to historical business information across enterprise applications.With a modern lakehouse architecture and broad enterprise connectivity, Archon enables organizations to modernize legacy systems while maintaining trusted access to critical data for audits, analytics, and business operations.

Archon Data Store

Platform 3 Solutions

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Archon ArchiveLink Now Available on SAP® Store News Provided By Platform 3 Solutions October 07, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.