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Velocity Summit Announces First Wave Of Military, Manufacturing, Aerospace And Government Speakers
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Protocase
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
Velocity Summit Announces First Wave of Military, Manufacturing, Aerospace and Government Speakers
07.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Inaugural November 17 Summit in Wilmington Confirms Senior Leaders Across Defense, Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace and Government, With Additional Speakers and Distinguished Attendees to be Announced WILMINGTON, NC - October 7, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) and The Protocase Companies today announced the first wave of speakers for the inaugural Velocity Summit, featuring senior leaders from the military, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, government and North Carolina's defense industrial base. The November 17 summit in Wilmington will focus on one of the most urgent challenges facing U.S. national security: how to move military requirements into manufactured capability at scale more quickly. The first confirmed speakers are:
About the North Carolina Military Business Center The North Carolina Military Business Center is a statewide business development and technology transition entity of the State of North Carolina, embedded in community colleges and headquartered at Fayetteville Technical Community College. NCMBC leverages military and other federal business opportunities to expand North Carolina's economy, grow jobs and improve quality of life. About The Protocase Companies The Protocase Companies - comprising Protocase, ProtoSpace Mfg and 45Drives - operate at the intersection of advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and open-source infrastructure. Through a velocity-first approach to engineering and fabrication, the organization helps engineering and technology teams rapidly iterate hardware, validate designs and move toward production on timelines aligned with modern technology and mission requirements. Contact
Jonathan Phillips
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News Source: Protocase
07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Protocase
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2411932
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2411932 07.10.2026 CET/CEST
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