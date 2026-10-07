Protocase / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Velocity Summit Announces First Wave of Military, Manufacturing, Aerospace and Government Speakers

07.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inaugural November 17 Summit in Wilmington Confirms Senior Leaders Across Defense, Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace and Government, With Additional Speakers and Distinguished Attendees to be Announced WILMINGTON, NC - October 7, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) and The Protocase Companies today announced the first wave of speakers for the inaugural Velocity Summit, featuring senior leaders from the military, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, government and North Carolina's defense industrial base. The November 17 summit in Wilmington will focus on one of the most urgent challenges facing U.S. national security: how to move military requirements into manufactured capability at scale more quickly. The first confirmed speakers are:

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Christopher O. Mohan, Former Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command

Bill Saffo, Mayor of Wilmington, North Carolina

Scott Lampe, President, Hendrick Technical Solutions

Chelsea Lloyd, Director, Supplier Quality Engineering, Archer Aviation

Brad Garris, Business Manager, Phillips Additive Solutions

Dr. Douglas Milburn, Chairman, The Protocase Companies Martin J.“Jimmy” Hendrix III, Executive Director, North Carolina Military Business Center The first announced group spans military logistics and sustainment, defense manufacturing, aerospace production, additive manufacturing, local government and the companies working to accelerate the development and production of mission-critical hardware. “This is exactly the kind of intersectional pedigree we envisioned when we began building Velocity Summit,” said Dr. Doug Milburn, Chairman of The Protocase Companies.“The challenge is bigger than any single company, military organization or level of government. We need the people who understand requirements, production, supply chains, technology and policy in the same room, focused on what it will actually take to move faster.” This wave of speakers also reflects North Carolina's growing role in advanced manufacturing and aerospace. Hendrick Technical Solutions brings race-derived manufacturing speed and precision to defense programs, Archer Aviation is building next-generation electric aircraft, and Phillips Additive Solutions works with manufacturers to deploy industrial additive manufacturing. Lt. Gen. Mohan brings decades of senior military leadership and deep experience in logistics, sustainment and the defense industrial base, including his tenure leading U.S. Army Materiel Command. Velocity Summit organizers will announce an additional wave of speakers in the coming weeks to complete the event's Military and Industry panels. Additional distinguished attendees will also be announced, including senior elected and government leaders from across North Carolina. Building Defense Manufacturing Capacity Faster Velocity Summit was announced in September as a forum focused on practical collaboration among industry, the military, government, academia and workforce leaders. Discussions will examine how the United States can accelerate production, reduce barriers across the defense industrial base, strengthen critical supply chains and expand the capacity to build and sustain ships, aircraft, munitions and other mission-critical systems. North Carolina enters that conversation with considerable scale. The Department of Defense has an estimated $79.7 billion annual economic impact in the state, where the military is the second-largest economic sector. North Carolina also has approximately 459,000 manufacturing jobs, more than 400 aerospace manufacturers, over 100,000 aerospace, aviation and engineering professionals, six major military installations and two deep-water ports. The inaugural Velocity Summit will take place November 17, 2026, in Wilmington, North Carolina. For more information and to register for the event, visit:

About the North Carolina Military Business Center The North Carolina Military Business Center is a statewide business development and technology transition entity of the State of North Carolina, embedded in community colleges and headquartered at Fayetteville Technical Community College. NCMBC leverages military and other federal business opportunities to expand North Carolina's economy, grow jobs and improve quality of life. About The Protocase Companies The Protocase Companies - comprising Protocase, ProtoSpace Mfg and 45Drives - operate at the intersection of advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and open-source infrastructure. Through a velocity-first approach to engineering and fabrication, the organization helps engineering and technology teams rapidly iterate hardware, validate designs and move toward production on timelines aligned with modern technology and mission requirements. Contact

Jonathan Phillips

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News Source: Protocase

07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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