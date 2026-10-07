Whatfix / Key word(s): Agreement

Leading Automotive Distributor LKQ Europe Deploys Whatfix to Transform Digital Learning Across 13 European Countries

07.10.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

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Whatfix Digital Adoption Platform and Product Analytics will enable ~70,000 automotive professionals and internal teams to adopt LKQ Academy, boosting operational efficiency and accelerating adoption of new skills to service and repair the changing car parc. SAN JOSE, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the global leader in agentic digital adoption platforms (DAPs) for enterprises, today announced that LKQ Europe is enhancing the experience offered through LKQ Academy, Europe's largest provider of digital learning for vehicle repair professionals, using Whatfix. The deployment of Whatfix Digital Adoption Platform and Product Analytics, will make learning simpler and more intuitive for 70,000 registered users across 13 countries.



LKQ Academy is LKQ Europe's established training program for automotive professionals, providing hundreds of e-learning courses alongside instructor-led training across its 15 training centres and industry-recognised certifications. LKQ Europe is now investing and migrating its existing learning provision to a new centralised Learning Management System (LMS), supported by Whatfix. LKQ Europe is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts in Europe, with more than 26,500 employees and 900 branches. Through LKQ Academy, it helps mechanics, workshop owners and automotive technicians develop the skills needed to keep pace with rapidly evolving vehicle technology. Whatfix's in-platform guidance will help users navigate the learning system, find relevant training and complete key tasks more easily. It will also help LKQ Europe identify where users encounter difficulties, enabling the Academy team to make continuous improvements to the learning experience. "As AI and software reshape every industry, organizations need learning experiences that are embedded directly into work, personalized to every user, and continuously optimized through real-time insights. That's the shift we're enabling with LKQ Europe," said Vara Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Whatfix. "Automotive professionals are expected to master technologies that are evolving faster than ever before. Success depends on making learning as accessible and intuitive as the work itself. LKQ Academy is a strategic investment in the future of our customers, and with Whatfix we're creating a digital learning experience that empowers every user to learn with confidence while enabling us to continuously improve that experience over time," said Jason Conway, European Product Manager, Training Platforms, LKQ Academy. As adoption continues to grow, LKQ Europe plans to expand its use of additional Whatfix capabilities to introduce new training programs, communicate platform updates, and create more personalized learning experiences for customers. About LKQ:

LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, vans and industrial vehicles across 18+ European countries including the following regions: Benelux-France, Central Eastern Europe, DACH, Italy, Scandinavia, and the UK & Ireland. With around 25,000 employees and 900+ branches, it supplies over 100,000 workshops through strong logistics, digital tools and training via LKQ Academy, while expanding circular economy capabilities via REMAN, Salvage, LKQ SYNETIQ, LKQ Electriq, and ACtronics to advance sustainable, repair-first mobility. About Whatfix:

Whatfix is the AI-native Digital Adoption Platform built for the modern enterprise. It helps organizations close the adoption gap by enabling users to use software effectively in the flow of work, while providing visibility into where users struggle. Whatfix delivers an AI-native platform that combines digital adoption, analytics, simulation training, and intelligent agents to help enterprises realize value from technology investments faster. Powered by AI and ScreenSenseTM, the platform understands user context and intent to provide real-time guidance, automate support, identify friction points, and drive continuous process optimization. This enables organizations to accelerate adoption, improve productivity, strengthen compliance, and unlock greater returns from enterprise software and AI initiatives. Trusted by 600 enterprises globally, including 80+ Fortune 500 companies such as Shell, Schneider Electric, Mercedes Benz, Heineken, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Whatfix helps organizations accelerate software adoption, improve productivity, and maximize the value of digital transformation and AI investments. With a global presence spanning North America, UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia, Whatfix serves leading enterprises across some of the world's most complex and regulated industries. Backed by investors including Warburg Pincus, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website. CONTACT: ...



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