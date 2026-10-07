Amid Row Over CEC, Bengal CEO Office Gives Clarifications On Form-6

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) Amid the nationwide controversy over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Wednesday gave clarifications that the CEO's office is committed to work under the supervision and control of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as per the provision of Representation of the People Act, 1950, in connection with updation of the electoral roll.

According to the CEO's office any eligible but left-out voter, would be able to search for their names in the list of ASDD (absentee, shifted, dead, deleted) voters prepared during the recent special intensive revision (SIR) in the state.

The CEO's office had also provided the links in the matter available with it or with the district electoral officers (DEOs)/district magistrates in cases of the districts concerned.

"Any person in this list, may submit Form-6 online or through booth level officer (BLO) for inclusion of his/her name in the electoral roll," the office of West Bengal CEO said in a statement.

At the same time, the CEO's office had also clarified that any young or first-time eligible voter attaining the age of 18 years as on date may apply would also be able to include his or her name in the electoral roll by submitting Form-6 online or through BLO.

Already, the CEO's office, after detailed consultation with the additional CEOs, joint CEOs, deputy CEOs, DEOs and additional district magistrates had started a special drive for enrolment programme across the districts of West Bengal.

Help desks-cum-voter assistance camps are being organised in different districts of the state for helping both the eligible but left-out voters as well as the first-time voters for enrolment of their names in the voters' list.

In the initial phase of the SIR process, a total of 46 lakh 20 thousand names were identified for deletion from the state. In this process, the names are deleted mainly on the basis of the ASDD formula.

Now, any voter, whose names came under the ASDD list but are eligible voters, would have the chance to get their names enrolled in the voters' list again.