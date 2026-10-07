'He Remembers Everything': Man Who Introduced PM Modi To Jan Sangh, RSS Recalls His Strong Memory

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to remember people and events from decades ago remains one of his distinctive traits, according to Ambalal Koshti, who recalled his association with PM Modi from his early days in the Jana Sangh and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking as PM Modi completes 25 years as the head of a government on Wednesday, Koshti, who introduced the young Modi to the Jana Sangh and later helped him join the RSS, said his memory was among his most notable qualities.

“As far as his speciality is concerned, there is one thing: his memory. His biggest speciality is that whatever he did even once, he would remember it throughout his life. He remembers it even today,” Koshti said.

Recalling their first meeting, Koshti said PM Modi used to spend time at a canteen run by his relatives at the Gujarat State Transport Corporation.

Koshti, who was involved in Sangh activities at the time, said he met Modi while sitting on a dharna at an ST facility.“It was because of that dharna that I met Modi ji in his childhood. During his student days, he spoke with me, and I felt that this brother was ready to work with us,” Koshti said.

He said he subsequently became friends with him and took the address of the canteen where he stayed.

About 25 days later, PM Modi visited Koshti's house for the first time, where Koshti enrolled him as a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh by taking a membership fee of 25 paise.

“At that time, I was the general secretary of the Kankaria ward,” Koshti said.

He said that after working with the Jana Sangh, PM Modi expressed his desire to join the RSS and asked him to help with the process.

Koshti then took him to the Sangh office, where an office-bearer known as Vakil Sahib was in charge.“He spoke with him and said, 'I will keep this boy here, and if there is any problem, I will tell you,'” Koshti recalled.

He also remembered working alongside PM Modi in the RSS. Koshti said he conducted shakhas at the Sangh office in Kankaria as well as at Sarangpur Keri Pitha and worked in both.

“At that time, I also worked together with Narendra bhai at the Sangh office. We played kabaddi together, travelled around together on a vehicle (bicycle). Along with travelling together, we continued doing various work for the Sangh. In this way, I spent my entire life in the Sangh,” he said.

Recalling their simple life at the time, Koshti said their food was also basic.“His food and eating habits were also very simple. There was hardly anything. What would we eat? Dry roti, khichdi, or whatever was available at someone's place; we would have that as a light meal. There was a lot of poverty at that time; what could we do?” he said.

Koshti said that in those days he repeatedly approached people in an effort to increase the strength of the Jana Sangh and the RSS, without knowing what the future would hold.

On PM Modi completing 25 years as the head of a government, Koshti offered his blessings and expressed hope that he would contribute to the Prime Minister's longevity.

“I give him many, many blessings that my lifespan may also be added to his lifespan. May he make this country shine even more. May he illuminate his life in a beautiful way across the entire world. This is my hope,” he added.