BJP Launches Seva Jyothi Yatra In Kerala To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched its Seva Jyothi Yatra in the state capital as part of its nationwide Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public life and governance.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated the yatra organised by the party's Thiruvananthapuram City district committee.

The programme also witnessed a direct online interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP workers in the Thiruvananthapuram City district.

The interaction and the subsequent mobilisation were aimed at highlighting what the BJP described as PM Modi's 25 years of public service and governance.

Party workers gathered at the programme to watch the Prime Minister's address.

The event was led by BJP Thiruvananthapuram City district president Karamana Jayan, MLA V. Muraleedharan, Mayor V.V. Rajesh and state general secretary S. Suresh.

Senior BJP leaders P. Ashok Kumar, J.R. Padmakumar and Poonthura Sreekumar also participated in the programme.

Following the interaction with PM Modi, BJP workers took out the Seva Jyothi Yatra as a bike rally through the city.

The rally passed through various parts of the capital before concluding at West Fort.

The programme also turned into an occasion for the BJP to felicitate party workers who had faced legal action and imprisonment in cases linked to political protests.

R. Sugathan, the BJP councillor from Vazhayottukonam, was felicitated after his release from jail following the Kerala High Court's decision to quash the KAPA case registered against him.

Youth Morcha leaders Ranjith and Peter Solomon, who had undergone imprisonment following black-flag protests against Minister K.M. Shaji, were also honoured at the function.

Deputy Mayor Ashanath, Public Works Standing Committee Chairperson Manju G.S., Mahila Morcha state general secretary Beena R.C., BJP councillors, and party leaders from various mandals and area committees participated in the felicitation.

The BJP said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was intended to take the message of PM Modi's long public career to party workers and the wider public.

The launch of the yatra in the state capital is part of the party's wider programmes marking the Prime Minister's 25 years in public life.