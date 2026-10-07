Sherif Madkour Appointed Cluster General Manager For Radisson Hotels In Dubai And Ras Al Khaimah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), and, have announced the appointment of Mr, marking a significant new chapter in a hospitality career built on leadership, people, operational excellence and a genuine passion for creating memorable guest experiences. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

With an extensive career in the UAE hospitality industry, Sherif has steadily progressed through senior leadership positions, most recently serving as General Manager of Media Rotana, where his leadership and commitment to performance, people and guest experience earned recognition within the industry. He was named among many Hotels related power lists in Dubai.

His journey now moves into a broader leadership role, bringing together two distinctive destinations within the Radisson portfolio:, and

The move comes at an exciting time for both properties. Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights opened & re branded in April 2026 as a 537-rooms & suites five-star city hotel, introducing a significant new hospitality offering to one of Dubai's most connected business and lifestyle districts. Meanwhile, Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island continues to strengthen its position as a family and leisure destination on the UAE's northern coast, with 388 rooms & suites, making a total of 925 rooms managed under his leadership.

For Sherif, the opportunity is about more than overseeing two hotels. It represents the chance to bring together people, cultures, experiences and commercial opportunities across two very different destinations while creating a clear and consistent vision for the future.

“Taking on a cluster leadership role is both an honour and a responsibility. I see this as an opportunity to build on what has already been achieved, but also to challenge ourselves to think differently, to be more connected to our guests and our communities, and most importantly, to continue investing in our people.

, and

At Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights, the focus will be on establishing the newly opened property as a leading business, lifestyle and social destination in the city. With 537 rooms & suites, five restaurants and bars, extensive meeting facilities, wellness amenities and its strategic location near Dubai's major business districts, the hotel has a strong platform from which to grow.

In Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjaan Island, the opportunity is different but equally ambitious – strengthening the resort's identity as a destination where families, leisure travellers and international visitors can connect with the UAE's growing tourism offering.

For Sherif, the road ahead is ultimately about bringing these two destinations together under one shared ambition while allowing each property to retain its own personality.

“Every hotel has its own story, The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights, is in the heart of the city, vibrant & business related whereby The Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island, is more of family oriented mixed with leisure, whereby we see that every team member has its own character & shining in their own areas. My role is not to change that, but to help each one of them become the best version of himself. If we can create an environment where our colleagues are proud of where they work, that feeling naturally reaches our guests. That is the kind of hospitality I want us to be known for, Sherif said.”

With a new chapter underway, Sherif and his cluster leadership team are set to build on the momentum of both properties, with a clear focus on people, performance, guest experience and creating lasting connections with the communities they serve.

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating across EMEA and APAC with more than 1,660 hotels in operation and under development in over 100 countries. Guided by its brand promise, Every Moment Matters, the Group brings its signature Yes I Can! service ethos to every guest experience.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson-brought together under the commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 29 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.