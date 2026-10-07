Four-Storey Housing Building Collapse In Delhi's Seemapuri, Several Feared Trapped

MENAFN - Live Mint) On Wednesday, a residential building in northeast Delhi 's Seemapuri area collapsed. Several people are feared trapped inside, prompting a rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Seemapuri building collapse, rescue operation underway

The incident took place in the afternoon after the front portion of the four-storey building collapsed, as per an officer.

The DFS received a call regarding the collapse at 3.30 pm. Fire tenders have reached the spot.

"Search and riescue operation is ongoing," DFS officer told PTI.

Six people taken to hospital

According to the latest development, around five to six people have been rushed to a hospital. The rescue operation is still underway. JCB trucks were spotted at the accident site.

Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena updated PTI,“So far, around five to six people have been taken to the hospital. The rescue operation is still underway. We will know once all the information is compiled. At present, two to three people can still be seen inside, and they are also communicating with us. The rescue operation is underway.”

Local resident Saleem who claimed to reside in the collapsed building told PTI,“This was our house. It suddenly collapsed. We managed to get quite a few people out. My own son-in-law was trapped inside, but he was safely rescued. My daughter was also inside, and she has been rescued as well. Two children have also been rescued. Three others are still trapped inside, and they are being rescued by removing the roof with the help of a crane.”

Pankaj Luthra, Municipal Councillor, Jhilmil, added,“We received information that an old building, around 40–50 years old, had collapsed..."

"Four to five people have already been rescued from the debris. The entire police force, MCD and administration are involved in the rescue operation. We are making every possible effort to ensure that no further incident occurs and are doing our best.”

Traffic advisory

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters after the accident. Traffic has been affected in areas like Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and nearby places due to the incident.

Delhi Traffic Police posted on X, "A multi story building has collapsed in Seemapuri and rescue teams are working at the site. Traffic is affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads. Every clear lane gives an ambulance and rescue vehicle a faster way through. Please avoid the area if possible. Do not stop, park or gather near the site, and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Delhi Traffic Police."

Satya Niketan Boys' PG incident

The incident takes place after a month of the Delhi Satya Niketan PG collapse. On September 6, a boys' PG in the area collapsed, killing seven people and injuring many.