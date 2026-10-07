Murdoch Mysteries Star Thomas Craig To Lead New Play The Miracle Of Sheffield

Sheffield, UK (7 October 2026) – Tickets are now on sale for The Miracle of Sheffield: Mum, Dad, Football & Me, a new play by Jonathan Maitland starring Sheffield-born actor Thomas Craig. The production will have its world premiere at the Library Theatre in Sheffield, running from 25 March to 23 April 2027.

Craig, known for his role in Murdoch Mysteries, returns to his home city with a story inspired by Sheffield Wednesday's extraordinary play-off comeback on 18 May 2023. A lifelong Wednesday supporter, he followed the match from Toronto, where he films the television series.

The play grew out of an account Craig wrote after following Sheffield Wednesday's extraordinary 2023 comeback from a film set in Toronto. Shared on Owlstalk and subsequently published in The Star, his story caught the attention of playwright Jonathan Maitland, who saw its potential for the stage.

Moving between the 1980s and the present day, the play explores family relationships and the ways football keeps generations connected, particularly fathers and sons. Its Sheffield premiere gives local audiences the chance to see Craig on stage in a production rooted in his home city.

“I was thrilled to be able to turn Tommy's true story into a play as it's such a great tale,” said Jonathan Maitland, writer.“I've always wanted to write something which gets to the heart of the British love affair with football and with this play I hope we've done just that.”

“Sheffield is not only my home, but the home of football,” said Thomas Craig, actor and producer.“Wednesday has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I was in Toronto for that match, but I felt every minute of it. This play brings together my love of football and the family memories that go with it. I can't wait to share it with an audience in Sheffield.”

“I wouldn't have wanted to direct this play if it was just about football - of course, it is about that and hilariously so when it comes to why people are fans and what fandom means,” said Robert Wolstenholme, director and dramaturg.“But I think it's really about belonging, family and love. It's a play with big laughs and a big heart and wanting to share that is why I'm involved.”

Tickets £20–£27, including booking fees. Book at .

About The Miracle of Sheffield

The Miracle of Sheffield: Mum, Dad, Football & Me is a new play by Jonathan Maitland starring Thomas Craig. Inspired by Sheffield Wednesday's 2023 play-off comeback, it brings together family, football and the memories that connect generations.

Media enquiries and interview requests

Jennifer Grose, Producer

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Contact Jennifer for interview requests, production information and images.