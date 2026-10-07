Iran, Russia Stress Importance Of Strategic Cooperation
The conversation was reported by the Iranian President's information portal.
Pezeshkian noted the ongoing development of relations between Tehran and Moscow, emphasizing the importance of continuing and strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields and pursuing this path in the interests of both nations.
Putin addressed cooperation between Tehran and Moscow under the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries, noting that it is continuing despite regional developments.
Commenting on efforts by certain countries to mediate and help de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US, Putin said Russia supports these diplomatic initiatives and that Iran can be assured of Moscow's readiness to take its own steps in this direction.
Putin also emphasized the importance of maintaining close cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.
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