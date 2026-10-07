Byondis To Profile Potential Of Platform Technologies At World ADC San Diego, Advancing Strategy To Lead The Antibody-Drug Conjugate Field



Lead ADC candidate BYON14156 harnesses company's first-in-class antifolate payload platform to overcome major payload resistance challenge seen in current and next-generation ADCs

Advancement of IND-enabling package maintains company momentum ahead of clinical trial initiation in 2027 Progress reinforces Byondis' strategic focus on evolving the ADC field with novel payloads and technologies that enable superior efficacy, duration of response and safety, to improve clinical outcomes



NIJMEGEN, The Netherlands – 7 October 2026 – Byondis B.V., a private biopharmaceutical company engineering antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to tackle the cancers that current therapies cannot reach, will share progress from its platform technology portfolio at World ADC San Diego, the world's largest ADC conference, being held from 12-15 October in San Diego, USA.

With more than 20 years of in-house ADC expertise, Byondis is evolving the ADC field with novel payload platforms, advanced masking technology and optimized linker and conjugation strategies. These enable ADC solutions that can overcome the critical limitations of current and next-generation therapies with the potential for superior efficacy, duration of response and safety, to improve clinical outcomes in patients with difficult-to-treat tumor types.

Overcoming ADC Resistance

The company is advancing an IND-enabling (regulatory non-clinical) package to completion for its lead proprietary ADC candidate, BYON14156, marking a key step towards clinical trial authorization. Harnessing the company's first-in-class antifolate payload and targeting an antigen highly expressed across multiple tumor types, BYON14156 is engineered to overcome the major challenge seen in current and next-generation ADCs with payload resistance. Dose range-finding toxicity studies in non-human primates have shown a benign toxicity profile and a favorable therapeutic window. Earlier studies have demonstrated efficacy across a range of tumor models in vitro and in vivo, including topoisomerase and tubulin inhibitor-resistant models.

Wim Dokter, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Byondis, will share a presentation at World ADC entitled Spotlighting Comprehensive Preclinical Development of Antifolate ADCs to Enter IND Phase for a Novel Drug-Linker Mechanism on Wednesday 14 October at 11.00am PDT, in which he will profile the development of BYON14156, ahead of its advancement into the clinic, anticipated in 2027.

The advancement of BYON14156 is a key part of the company's strategy to establish itself as a leader in the development of ADCs, through its platform technologies and the modular, end-to-end capabilities that underpin the company.

A Universal Solution to Reduce Off-Tumor Toxicity

Byondis' best-in-class steric masking technology, ByonGuardTM, which is designed to improve the therapeutic index of ADCs, T cell engagers and other antibody-based therapies, and provide a universal solution to reduce off-tumor toxicity, will be highlighted on Monday 12 October at 10.30am PDT in the presentation, Introducing ByonGuard: Conditional Activation Technology that Improves the Safety Profile & Therapeutic Index of ADCs. Wim Dokter will explore the rationale to develop conditionally active ADCs to overcome challenges with target-mediated toxicity and improve therapeutic index, and share safety and efficacy findings from Byondis' latest research.

Christoph Korpus, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Byondis, said:“The progress of our first-in-class antifolate payload ADC candidate towards the clinic is a clear demonstration of the strength of our platform technologies in action. It reflects the focused strategy we have built over the past year: prioritizing the proprietary platforms with the greatest potential to address the limitations of current and next-generation ADCs, while pursuing partnerships that can accelerate the impact of our technologies for patients. This candidate brings forward Byondis' most advanced platform technology, and its progress reinforces our conviction as we continue to engage with potential partners across our platform portfolio.”

Under the leadership of Christoph Korpus, PhD, MBA, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in April 2026, Byondis has sharpened its focus on the continued development of its proprietary technology platforms, each of which are engineered to work independently or in combination to address multiple hallmarks of cancer, alongside the pursuit of partnering, licensing and co-development opportunities to maximize value.

Byondis' fully integrated discovery, development and manufacturing capabilities give the company the flexibility to advance its proprietary pipeline independently, while its modular platform approach enables broad partnering flexibility through co-development, licensing and strategic collaboration. The company continues to actively engage with prospective partners across its antifolate, immunostimulatory phosphonate and dual payload platforms, and its steric masking technology.

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About Byondis

Byondis B.V. is a private biopharmaceutical company engineering antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to tackle the cancers that current therapies cannot reach. Grounded in more than 20 years of ADC expertise, Byondis is evolving the field with novel payload platforms, advanced masking technology, and optimized linker and conjugation strategies, enabling the development of ADCs with superior efficacy, duration of response, and safety to improve clinical outcomes and bring hope to patients.

Its broad platform technology portfolio includes a first-in-class antifolate payload designed to overcome resistance to existing ADCs, a best-in-class steric masking technology providing a universal solution to reduce off-tumor toxicity, and a first-in-class immunostimulatory phosphonate payload to address a critical need for patients who do not respond to immunotherapy. Each is engineered to work independently or in combination to address multiple hallmarks of cancer. The company's lead proprietary program, BYON14156, is advancing towards the clinic.

Byondis' modular approach to ADC design facilitates broad partnering flexibility through co-development, licensing, and strategic collaboration. With end-to-end capabilities spanning pre-clinical and clinical R&D, GMP delivery and regulatory engagement, Byondis operates from state-of-the-art facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. For more information, visit .

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